Century Communities Debuts Multiple Home Collections at New Community Near Austin's Tech Corridor

Grand Opening at Evelyn on June 13 introduced 25 floor plans, two model homes, and amenity-rich living in Northeast Austin

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Austin community debut: Century Communities debuted Evelyn, a new single‑family home community in Northeast Austin, at a June 13 Grand Opening event.

Century Communities debuted Evelyn, a new single‑family home community in Northeast Austin, at a June 13 Grand Opening event. Company expands Austin presence: Evelyn Grand Opening came one week after the Company's debut of Cloverleaf in South Austin.

Evelyn Grand Opening came one week after the Company's debut of Cloverleaf in South Austin. Three ‑ collection offering: Evelyn introduces three distinct home collections featuring a total of 25 ranch and two‑story floor plans.

Evelyn introduces three distinct home collections featuring a total of 25 ranch and two‑story floor plans. Model home debuts: The community features two model homes for tour—showcasing the Bristol and the Heron plans

The community features two model homes for tour—showcasing the Bristol and the Heron plans Amenity ‑ focused community: Planned amenities include a pool and splash pad, along with access to ponds, playgrounds, and hiking‑and‑biking trails.

Planned amenities include a pool and splash pad, along with access to ponds, playgrounds, and hiking‑and‑biking trails. Northeast Austin location: Evelyn offers proximity to major employment centers, including Tesla and Samsung facilities

Evelyn offers proximity to major employment centers, including Tesla and Samsung facilities Pricing and availability: Homes are now available from the $300s to the $500s.

AUSTIN, Texas, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—recently hosted a Grand Opening event for Evelyn, a new single-family home community bringing three distinct home collections to Northeast Austin. Evelyn also boasts a variety of community amenities—including scenic ponds, a pool, and miles of trails—in a prime location near Austin's Tech Corridor.

Model Home Exteriors | New Homes in Austin, TX | Evelyn by Century Communities Model Home Kitchen | New Construction Homes in Austin, TX | Evelyn by Century Communities Aerial View of Evelyn by Century Communities | New Homes in Northeast Austin, TX

The Grand Opening celebration was held on Saturday, June 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event featured complimentary refreshments, tours of the community's two new model homes—showcasing the Bristol and Heron floor plans—and limited-time savings opportunities.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/EvelynTX.

"Evelyn reflects how we're continuing to evolve our Austin portfolio—launching just a week after Cloverleaf in South Austin—by offering more choice, more flexibility, and locations that align with where people live and work today," said Division President Paul Kwiatkowski. "With three home collections, a wide range of floor plans, and proximity to the region's growing tech corridor, this community is positioned to meet the needs of many different buyers at different life stages."

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Three floor plans collections (Aire, Vue, Lux)

Single-family homes from the $300s to the $500s

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 4 bathrooms, 2-car garages

1,388 to 3,304 square feet

Open-concept layouts with lofts (per plan), fireplaces, LG ® appliances, Kohler ® water fixtures, smart home technology and more included

appliances, Kohler water fixtures, smart home technology and more included Community amenities include a pool, scenic ponds, playgrounds, and miles of trails

Convenient proximity to major employers, including Tesla and Samsung facilities

Quick access to I-35 and downtown Austin

Sales Center:

4912 Bridwell Lane

Austin, TX 78754

512.271.3777

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Texas, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.