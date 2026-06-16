Century Communities to Host June Grand Opening for New Homes in Hickory, NC

New homes near Lake Hickory will offer one- and two-story floor plans from the $300s

HICKORY, N.C., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced it will host a Grand Opening celebration for Cedar Hollow, the Company's new Hickory, NC community offering new homes with wooded homesites and versatile floor plans from the $300s.

Harlow Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Hickory, NC | Cedar Hollow by Century Communities

The Grand Opening weekend for Cedar Hollow will take place from 6/19 to 6/21, with the main event on Saturday, 6/20 at 11 a.m. The Opening will feature tours of the Harlow plan model and quick move-in homes, complimentary refreshments, and a giveaway. Following the Grand Opening weekend, a ribbon-cutting will be held on 6/30 at 11:30 a.m. with the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce.

Learn more, join the Interest List, and RVSP at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CedarHollowGO

"The Grand Opening event is the ideal time for buyers to make their move. With introductory pricing, first-in-line incentives, and competitive rates, homebuyers have a unique opportunity to make this community their own," said Division President Chris Suttles. "Offering a blend of small-town charm and big-city accessibility to the metro's key destinations, it's a place intentionally designed for the way life grows."

Floor plans at Cedar Hollow range up to 2,507 square feet and 5 bedrooms, featuring modern layouts, open kitchens, and premium features. 9' main-floor ceilings, LG® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, and smart home package Century Home Connect® add beauty and quality to every residence. Select plans offer lofts, private studies, and main-floor primary suites, with options for electric fireplaces, covered patios, and additional bedrooms.

Positioned just off I-40, Cedar Hollow offers easy access to Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte. Downtown Hickory, Lake Hickory, Hickory Motor Speedway, and Hickory Crawdads baseball at L. P. Frans Stadium are all within 5.5 miles of the community, with Kool Park Pool nearby for summer recreation.

CEDAR HOLLOW | HICKORY, NC

Now selling from the low $300s

One- and two-story floor plans

1,327 to 2,507 square feet, 3 to 5 bedrooms, and 2 to 4.5 bathrooms

Select plans offer lofts, patios, and main-floor primary suites

Open kitchens, 9' main-floor ceilings, LG ® stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and more

stainless-steel kitchen appliances, and more Elevated finishes and Century Home Connect ® smart home package

smart home package Within 5.5 miles of downtown Hickory, Lake Hickory, Hickory Motor Speedway, and Hickory Crawdads baseball at L. P. Frans Stadium

Two miles or less from elementary, middle, and high schools

Easy access to Asheville, Winston-Salem, and Charlotte

Location:

2955 31st Street NE

Hickory, NC 28601

704.216.1663

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.