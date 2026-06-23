Century Communities to Introduce Premium New Home Signature Collection at Trails at Smoky Hill in Parker, CO

Grand Opening set for Saturday, June 27, in Parker. Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve will feature new floor plans on oversized homesites in sought‑after Southeast Metro Denver location.

Key Takeaways

New phase debut: Century Communities is introducing The Preserve, a new phase at Trails at Smoky Hill in Parker, Colorado.

Century Communities is introducing The Preserve, a new phase at Trails at Smoky Hill in Parker, Colorado. Signature Collection launch: The Preserve will debut a new Signature Collection of six thoughtfully designed ranch and two‑story floor plans with luxury features on 1/4-acre to 1-acre lots.

The Preserve will debut a new Signature Collection of six thoughtfully designed ranch and two‑story floor plans with luxury features on 1/4-acre to 1-acre lots. Spacious, flexible designs: Homes range from 2,948 to 4,355 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and oversized three‑car garages, with four-car options available.

Homes range from 2,948 to 4,355 square feet, with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and oversized three‑car garages, with four-car options available. Grand Opening event: A community Grand Opening and model debut is scheduled for June 27, featuring tours of the Montclair and Hamilton model homes.

A community Grand Opening and model debut is scheduled for June 27, featuring tours of the Montclair and Hamilton model homes. Desirable Parker location: The community offers convenient access to Southeast Metro Denver, including E‑470, Denver Tech Center employment hubs, and nearby outdoor recreation such as Aurora Reservoir.

The community offers convenient access to Southeast Metro Denver, including E‑470, Denver Tech Center employment hubs, and nearby outdoor recreation such as Aurora Reservoir. Pricing and availability: Homes will start from the high $900s, with a limited number of homesites available.

PARKER, Colo., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced it will host a Grand Opening in June at The Preserve in Parker, CO. Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve represents the debut of the Company's Signature Collection, offering an all‑new lineup of floor plans with expansive layouts and elevated design on homesites up to 1 acre.

Montclair Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Parker, CO | Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve by Century Communities Lexington Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Parker, CO | Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve by Century Communities

The Grand Opening event will take place at the community on Saturday, June 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy refreshments while touring the stunning Hamilton and Montclair models.

Learn more and RVSP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TrailsAtSmokyHillCO.

"We're thrilled to introduce the new Signature Collection at Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve," said Division President Brittany Wall. "This new phase gives buyers the opportunity to explore a stunning lineup of spacious floor plans with thoughtful design options—set in a picturesque location within the great Town of Parker. The grand opening is the perfect chance for homebuyers to tour the models, learn more about the collection, and secure one of a limited number of homesites."

SIGNATURE FLOOR PLAN COLLECTION

Trails at Smoky Hill – The Preserve will debut the Signature Collection, a curated selection of one- and two-story floor plans that have been thoughtfully designed for elegance and comfort in everyday life. At the heart of each plan, light-filled, expansive open-concept layouts showcase versatility and warmth. Stunning primary suites boast spa-inspired attached baths and walk-in closets, and select plans also include private studies and flexible loft spaces. Homes feature up to 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, and 4,355 square feet.

PRIME PARKER LOCATION

Adding to the appeal of The Preserve is the community's location near vibrant downtown Parker, home to boutiques, popular eateries, extensive outdoor recreation, year-round events and the celebrated Parker Arts and Culture Center for Events. Conveniently situated near E-470 on the southeastern edge of the Denver metro area, Parker offers a 12-mile commute to Denver Tech Center and easy access to downtown Denver, Aurora, and Denver International Airport.

TRAILS AT SMOKY HILL – THE PRESERVE | PARKER, CO

Coming soon from the high $900s

Up to 4,355 square feet, 5.5 bathrooms, and 5 bedrooms

1/4-acre to 1-acre homesites

Standard 3-car garage (optional 4-car garages)

Elevated finishes and Century Home Connect ® smart home package

smart home package Spa-inspired primary baths, service kitchens, private studies, and lofts (select plans)

Additional options include chef's kitchens, multigenerational layouts, finished walkout basements, and extended covered patios

Walk-in kitchen pantries on all plans

Main-floor primary suites on select plans

En-suite bath with every bedroom

Walk-in closets in most bedrooms

12 miles from Denver Tech Center

Easy access to Denver International Airport

Zoned for top-rated Douglas County schools

Location:

10710 Hanging Lake Place

Parker, CO 80138

720.913.8942

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on available homes in Colorado, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Communities' affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.