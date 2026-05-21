Century Complete Announces Grand Opening for New Homes in Panama City, Florida

Top national homebuilder invites homebuyers to explore affordable floor plans starting from the $280s

PANAMA CITY, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand will host a Grand Opening event to celebrate the debut of Pine Hills, a new community of single-family homes in Panama City, Florida.

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The Grand Opening will take place on Saturday, May 23, from 12 to 3 p.m., inviting prospective homebuyers and local real estate agents to tour new homes, enjoy refreshments, and find their best fit from a selection of single- and two-story floor plans.

Learn more and RSVP for the Grand Opening at www.CenturyCommunities.com/PineHillsGO

"Pine Hills offers an opportunity to own a new construction home in a convenient Panama City location, with easy access to everyday essentials, outdoor recreation, nearby beaches, and major employment centers," said Regional President Sal Aceves. "We're excited to welcome homebuyers to our Grand Opening and showcase thoughtfully designed homes with modern features and strong value."

Pine Hills features single‑ and two‑story floor plans priced from the $280s, with designs ranging from 1,416 to 2,180 square feet and offering up to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and two‑bay garages. Homes include open‑concept layouts and a curated selection of modern finishes, such as quartz countertops, LG® stainless‑steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring.

PINE HILLS | PANAMA CITY, FL

Grand Opening on May 23

Single- and two-story floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,180 square feet

2-bay attached garages

Open-concept layouts, owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths, private studies (per plan), covered patios (per plan), and spacious great rooms

Quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

Minutes from Majette Park and the 76-acre H.G. Harders Recreation Complex

25 minutes to Tyndall Air Force Base

Quick drive to area attractions like Downtown Panama City and white-sand beaches at Panama City Beach

Location:

John Pitts Road

Panama City, FL 32404

850.354.5571

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Panhandle Studio

1000 E 23rd Street

Panama City, FL 32405

850.354.5571

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Florida, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.