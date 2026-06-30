Century Complete Announces New Homes Coming to DL Ranch in Lake Havasu City, AZ

Top national homebuilder will offer one-story, single-family homes from the $300s near Lake Havasu recreation

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that DL Ranch, a new community by the Company's Century Complete brand, is coming soon to Lake Havasu City, AZ, offering one-story single-family homes from the $300s designed for modern living.

Learn more about DL Ranch and join the Interest List at www.CenturyCommunities.com/DLRanchAZ.

Gilbert Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Lake Havasu City, AZ | DL Ranch by Century Complete Verbena Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Lake Havasu City, AZ | DL Ranch by Century Complete

"DL Ranch is designed to meet the need for attainable new-construction housing in the Lake Havasu City area while giving buyers an opportunity to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle that makes this market so appealing," said Regional President Paul Zetah. "We encourage homebuyers to join the interest list now for updates on homesites, floor plans and savings opportunities as we get closer to launch."

Located just north of Lake Havasu City, the community is well positioned for buyers seeking a new home near boating, hiking, golfing and off-road recreation along the Colorado River corridor. Buyers will be able to choose from several one-story floor plans at DL Ranch, offering 1,290 to 1,815 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. Modern layouts and open kitchens anchor each plan, which also feature quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, spacious primary suites with walk-in closets, and covered patios.

DL RANCH | LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ

Coming soon from the low $300s

Modern, one-story floor plans

1,290 to 1,815 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms

Quartz countertops, LG ® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler ® water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, primary suites with walk-in closets, and covered patios

stainless-steel appliances, Kohler water fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, primary suites with walk-in closets, and covered patios 2-bay attached garages

Convenient proximity to recreation at Lake Havasu

Easy access to Kingman and Bullhead City

Location

E. Heights Boulevard and Rancho Vista Drive

Lake Havasu City, AZ 86404

520.213.8607

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Bullhead City Studio

3699 Highway 95, Suite 330, Unit #DOL

Bullhead City, AZ 86442

520.213.8607

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.