Century Complete Announces New Homes Now Selling in Wilson, NC

Online homebuying leader meeting local demand with modern new homes from the upper $200s

WILSON, N.C., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that Bright Leaf, a new community by the Company's Century Complete brand, is now selling in Wilson, NC, from the upper $200s. Offering a combination of small-town charm and easy access to hubs in Raleigh, Bright Leaf fills a need for new homes between Raleigh and the coast.

Learn more about Bright Leaf at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BrightLeafNC.

Gardner Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Wilson, NC | Bright Leaf by Century Complete

"We're excited to help meet the local housing need with new homesites at Bright Leaf, offering attractive, affordable floor plans in a convenient location near schools and retail," said Dave Hodgman, Executive Vice President of Field Operations. "With our Stars and Stripes July 4th sales event underway, now is a great time for homebuyers to explore available homesites and lock in limited-time savings."

Floor plans at Bright Leaf range from approximately 1,684 to 2,180 square feet, with 4 to 5 bedrooms and up to 3 bathrooms. Homes are designed with open-concept layouts and include features such as white cabinetry, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and spacious primary suites with walk-in closets. Buyers will also appreciate versatile spaces like gamerooms, private studies, and covered patios (select plans).

BRIGHT LEAF | WILSON, NC

Now selling from the upper $200s

Boutique community with one- and two-story floor plans

1,684 to 2,180 square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

White cabinetry, quartz countertops, Kohler ® fixtures, LG ® stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, primary suites with walk-in closets, and versatile spaces like studies and gamerooms (per plan)

fixtures, LG stainless-steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, primary suites with walk-in closets, and versatile spaces like studies and gamerooms (per plan) 2-bay attached garages

Easy access to Raleigh, Rocky Mount, and Goldsboro

Less than 2.5 miles to elementary, middle, and high schools

Convenient proximity to shopping, dining, and US-264

Location

Baybrooke Drive

Wilson, NC 27893

919.786.9795

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Knightdale Studio

1016 Shoppes at Midway Drive, Suite E

Knightdale, NC 27545

919.786.9795

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in North Carolina, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.