Century Complete Announces New Radcliff, KY Homes Coming Soon

Online homebuying leader bringing modern new homes to prime location near Louisville

RADCLIFF, Ky., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand will soon offer almost 150 new homes at Arlington Center, a new Radcliff, KY community with convenient proximity to Louisville.

Beaumont Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Radcliff, KY | Arlington Center by Century Complete Kingston Exterior Rendering | New Homes for Sale in Radcliff, KY | Arlington Center by Century Complete

"Arlington Center will feature a quality lineup of one- and two-story homes at a great price point, and in a prime location just a few miles from Fort Knox," said Steve Karhnak,Regional President. "Now is the perfect time to join our interest list and be one of the first to learn about pricing and available homes."

Learn more and join the Interest List at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ArlingtonCenterKY.

Floor plans at Arlington Center offer charming covered porches and modern layouts, showcasing open kitchens that overlook sunlit great rooms and dining areas. Versatile spaces, including flex rooms and game rooms, add comfort and convenience to every home. Homebuyers can also expect exceptional features such as quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® water fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring, as well as stylish, designer-selected finishes.

MORE ABOUT ARLINGTON CENTER

Coming soon from the mid $200s

144 homesites

One- and two-story open-concept layouts

Up to 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,376 square feet

Covered patios, quartz countertops, Kohler® water fixtures, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, LG® stainless-steel appliances and more included

Near attractions like Tioga Falls Trail, General George Patton Museum of Leadership, and Boundary Oak Distillery

35 miles from Louisville

Community Location

Bullion Boulevard & N. Logsdon Parkway

Radcliff, KY 40160

812.850.3213

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Louisville Studio

361 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

812.850.3213

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Kentucky.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home

Fill out a quick Buy Online form

Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit

Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for three consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.