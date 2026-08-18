Century Complete Now Selling New Homes from the Mid $300s at Beaver Creek Preserve in Rimrock, AZ

New gated community offers desirable amenities with one- and two-story floor plans in Arizona's Verde Valley

KEY TAKEAWAYS

New community offers attainable entry point near Sedona: New construction homes are now selling from the mid $300s, with USDA financing available, offering buyers a more accessible price point near Sedona and north of the Phoenix Metro

Flexible floor plans: Spacious one- and two-story floor plans offer up to 2,194 square feet and 4 bedrooms

Lifestyle-driven location : With an average of 300 sunny days a year, the community offers convenient access to Sedona, Camp Verde, and I-17

Amenity-rich community: Gated setting with a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and walking trails

Designer features included: Quartz countertops, Shaw® flooring, and LG® appliances are standard

RIMROCK, Ariz., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that new homes are now selling at Beaver Creek Preserve, a new and gated Century Complete community in Rimrock, AZ, offering a convenient location near Sedona and Lake Montezuma.

Aguila Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Rimrock, AZ | Beaver Creek Preserve by Century Complete Eldorado Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes for Sale in Rimrock, AZ | Beaver Creek Preserve by Century Complete

Featuring modern one- and two-story floor plans, Beaver Creek Preserve features attainable homeownership opportunities priced from the mid $300s, with access to a range of community amenities, such as a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and walking trails.

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/BeaverCreekPreserveAZ.

"Featuring attractive, thoughtfully designed floor plans in a scenic Verde Valley setting—with a limited number of homesites available—there's no better time than now to find a new home at Beaver Creek Preserve," said Paul Zetah, Regional President at Century Complete. "And with our streamlined online homebuying process, we're making it easier than ever for area homebuyers to explore available floor plans and find their best fit."

Homebuyers can choose from one- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,738 to 2,194 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms. Designed for modern living, homes feature open-concept layouts, quartz countertops with Cosentino® Lyra surfaces, Shaw® flooring, Kohler® fixtures, LG® stainless-steel appliances, designer-selected color schemes, spacious primary suites with walk-in closets, and covered patios that extend living space outdoors.

BEAVER CREEK PRESERVE | RIMROCK, AZ

Now selling from the mid $300s

Gated community with one- and two-story floor plans

USDA-eligible location

1,738 to 2,194 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms, and 2 to 3 bathrooms

Covered patios and 2-car garages

Paver driveways, quartz countertops featuring Cosentino ® Lyra surfaces, Shaw ® flooring, Kohler ® fixtures, LG ® stainless-steel appliances, and designer-selected color schemes

Lyra surfaces, Shaw flooring, Kohler fixtures, LG stainless-steel appliances, and designer-selected color schemes Clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, and walking trails

Near Montezuma Castle National Monument, Wet Beaver Creek Trail, and outdoor recreation

Convenient access to Camp Verde, Sedona, and regional employment centers

Location:

6083 N. Jo Ann Drive

Rimrock, AZ 86335

520.308.6195

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Sales Studio

4435 E. Chandler Boulevard

Suite 201

Phoenix, AZ 85048

520.308.6195

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Arizona, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Question: Where is Beaver Creek Preserve located?

Answer: Beaver Creek Preserve is a gated Century Complete community at 6083 N. Jo Ann Drive in Rimrock, Arizona, in the Verde Valley just off I-17. Sedona, Camp Verde, Cottonwood, Flagstaff and Prescott are all within easy reach.

Question: How much do new homes at Beaver Creek Preserve cost?

Answer: Single-family homes are now selling from the mid $300s.

Question: Do new homes at Beaver Creek Preserve qualify for USDA financing?

Answer: Yes. Beaver Creek Preserve is located in a USDA-eligible area, so qualified buyers may be able to purchase with 100% financing.

Question: What floor plans are available?

Answer: Four single-family plans: the Eldorado (1,738 square feet, 3 bed, 2 bath), Aguila (1,776 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath), Mustang (1,785 square feet, 4 bed, 2 bath) and Buckhorn (2,194 square feet, 4 bed, 3 bath). The Aguila is a two-story layout, while the other three are one-story layouts.

Question: What features are included in the price?

Answer: Every home comes with stylish, move-in-ready finishes included—paver driveways, designer color schemes, quartz countertops featuring Cosentino® Lyra surfaces and Shaw® flooring throughout—with no separate design center costs to budget for.

Question: Can I buy a home online?

Answer: Yes. Century Complete's industry-first online homebuying lets you shop available homes and complete your purchase through the Buy Now process, while continuing to work with your local real estate agent of choice.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.