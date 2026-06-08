Century Complete Reveals New Homes Now Selling in Freeland, MI

Online homebuying pioneer offers modern floor plans in prime Tri-Cities location. "Dusty Boots" tour of under-construction homes scheduled for June 13.

FREELAND, Mich., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS)—a top national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek—announced that the Company's Century Complete brand is now selling new Freeland, MI, homes in a prime location near Midland, Saginaw and Bay City.

Essex Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Construction Homes in Freeland, MI | Quail Hollow by Century Complete Nandina Floor Plan Exterior Rendering | New Homes in Freeland, MI | Quail Hollow by Century Complete

"Quail Hollow offers an attractive variety of one- and two-story floor plans—complete with basements—that are designed to enhance modern living and provide long-term value," said Regional President Steve Karhnak. "It's the perfect time to explore available homes and find your best fit."

A "Dusty Boots" tour of under-construction homes will take place at Quail Hollow on Saturday, June 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9267 Silent Breeze Drive, Freeland, MI 48623.

Learn more and RSVP for the Dusty Boots event at www.CenturyCommunities.com/QuailHollowMI.

Floor plans at Quail Hollow offer up to 2,014 square feet and four bedrooms. One- and two-story options showcase desirable included features such as LG® stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, Kohler® fixtures, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. All floor plans will also come with basements.

QUAIL HOLLOW | FREELAND, MI

Now selling from the low $300s

One- and two-story floor plans

Up to four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2,014 square feet

2-bay attached garages

Open-concept layouts with basements, owner's suites with walk-in closets and attached baths, main-floor bedrooms (select plans), great rooms, and upstairs laundry rooms

Quartz countertops, LG® stainless-steel appliances, Kohler® fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and more included

Convenient access to Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland

Less than five miles to MBS International Airport

Near Freeland SportsZone and Hayes Park

Less than three miles from elementary, middle, and high schools in the well-rated Freeland Community School District

Location:

Stone Briar Lane

Freeland, MI 48623

248.621.2895

VISIT OUR SALES STUDIO

While our state-of-the-art online homebuying process allows you to buy on your terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year—we also offer in-person assistance from local experts at our Sales Studio.

Brighton Studio

8373 W. Grand River Avenue

Brighton, MI 48116

248.621.2895

THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING

Century Complete is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Michigan, allowing homebuyers to easily find their best fit and purchase when they're ready—all while continuing to work with their local real estate agent of choice. Homebuyers can further streamline the homebuying process by financing online with Century Complete's affiliate lender, Inspire Home Loans®.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders and a recognized industry leader in online home sales. Newsweek has named the Company one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies for four consecutive years. Century Communities has also been designated as one of U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work For (2025–2026). Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 16 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers mortgage, title, insurance brokerage, and escrow services in select markets through its Inspire Home Loans, Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and IHL Escrow subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.