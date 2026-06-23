Century Fasteners de Mexico Exhibiting at 2026 Farnborough International Airshow

Century Fasteners de Mexico and FEMIA Relationship Showcased at the Farnborough International Airshow, Farnborough, Hampshire, England - July 20th – 24th, 2026.

ELMHURST, N.Y., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners de Mexico (Century Fasteners de Mexico) is an authorized distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.CherryAerospace.com).

Century Fasteners de Mexico is exhibiting at the 2026 Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Hampshire, England from July 20th – 24th, 2026 (Farnborough International Airshow) and will showcase its relationship with FEMIA and Cherry Aerospace in Hall 3 - Mexico Pavilion 3320.

In addition to making world-class Cherry products more broadly available to distributors and OEMs, the partnership expands Century's existing services to the manufacturing community by enabling the company to provide deeper bill of material coverage to complement its product offering.

About Century Fasteners de Mexico

Century Fasteners de Mexico, (A wholly owned subsidiary of Century Fasteners Corp.) certified to AS9120B and ISO9001: 2015, serves as a distributor of fasteners and related consumable products. The company services customers in the Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial, and Electronic Manufacturing sectors throughout Mexico. Century offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, VMI technology, and supporting services designed to facilitate efficient ordering, stocking, and inventory management. Service, Inventory, Integrity™

About Cherry Aerospace

Headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, Cherry Aerospace is a global leader in the design and manufacture of fastening systems for the aerospace industry. The Cherry® name is synonymous with aerospace fasteners, and the CherryMax® line of rivets is the most widely used in the industry. Cherry® Aerospace is well known for their industry leading blind rivets, blind bolts, rivetless nut plates, shear pin fasteners and installation tools. The company is a member of the SPS Fastener Division of Precision Castparts Corp.

For Cherry Aerospace and other product quotes for OEMs or Distributors, email the requirements to Century Fasteners Corp. at [email protected]. To learn more about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners de Mexico, visit us online at (Century Fasteners de Mexico).

Media contact:

John Ringold - Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp

800-221-0769

[email protected]

https://www.centuryfasteners.com/

Contact:

***@optonline.net

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13153980

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.