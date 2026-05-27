Century Fasteners Corp. Hires Tony Marano as Director of Human Resources

Tony Marano hired as Century Fasteners Corp. – Director of Human Resources.

ELMHURST, N.Y., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Fasteners Corp. (www.centuryfasteners.com) is pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Marano, a highly experienced Human Resources professional, as the new Director of Human Resources.

About Tony Marano

Tony Marano brings more than 25 years of Human Resources leadership experience across distribution, supply chain, and manufacturing. He has led initiatives in workforce expansion, operational efficiency, retention strategy, organizational integration, and culture and leadership development. His background also includes talent acquisition, labor and employee relations, compensation and benefits strategy, training and development programs, and succession planning. As Director of Human Resources, Tony will partner with senior leadership to further the company's mission, support employees, and help drive long-term growth.

Tony earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Accounting from Binghamton University in New York. He also completed Human Resource Administration certification coursework at New York University.

The Director of Human Resources will report to the Century Fasteners Corp. President, Evan Stieglitz.

About Century Fasteners Corp.

Century Fasteners Corp. is a Master Distributor of fastener and consumable products to the military, aerospace, electronics, industrial, and commercial sectors. Founded in 1955, the AS and ISO certified company stocks more than 100,000 discrete parts, and offers a wide variety of value-added services, including VMI in-plant programs, custom kitting, and supply chain management solutions. Century Fasteners Corp. is an authorized stocking distributor for Cherry Aerospace (www.cherryaerospace.com).

Visit us online to learn about the products and services offered by Century Fasteners Corp. www.centuryfasteners.com.

Media contact:

John Ringold

Director of Marketing

Century Fasteners Corp.

[email protected]



www.centuryfasteners.com

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SOURCE Century Fasteners Corp.