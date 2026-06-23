Century Health and Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates Partner to Accelerate Real-World Evidence in IBD and MASH

The partnership will create one of the most detailed real-world datasets from a large independent GI practice to accelerate drug discovery and advance patient care





Century Health's AI model extracts key variables from unstructured data, including endoscopy reports and clinical notes, that historically required manual review





IBD and MASH are among the most active areas in pharmaceutical development, with limited access to real-world clinical data outside of controlled trial settings

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health, a pioneer in applying AI to real-world clinical data to accelerate research, and Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates (AGA), an independent, physician-led gastroenterology network, today announced a partnership to transform real-world clinical data into research-grade datasets that support real-world evidence generation and life sciences research for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Gastroenterology generates some of the richest clinical data in medicine, such as endoscopy reports, pathology findings, detailed physician notes, but most of it is stored in unstructured formats that are inaccessible for research without significant manual effort. For practices like AGA, that has meant valuable insights into disease progression and treatment patterns have gone unstudied at scale.

Century Health's AI abstraction model, CHARM, will automate the curation and enrichment of messy and fragmented clinical data from AGA's gastroenterology-specific EMR system, converting unstructured clinical notes, endoscopy reports, and lab results into structured, research-grade datasets. Gaining insight into this difficult to access data previously required extensive manual review by clinicians or research fellows.

IBD and MASH are serious and potentially life-threatening conditions where delays in diagnosis and appropriate treatment can lead to severe complications. They are two of the most active areas of pharma development in gastroenterology. IBD has more than 23 approved therapies but no cure. Treatment is highly individualized, with patients typically cycling through up to five lines of therapy before finding one that works. This makes real-world treatment patterns a critical input for drug developers. MASH, following the first FDA approval of a disease-modifying therapy in 2024, is now one of the most actively pursued targets in life sciences, and real-world clinical data from routine GI practice is still scarce.

"We see complex patients every day and have strong clinical intuitions about what works and what doesn't, but extracting meaningful patterns from the data has never been straightforward. Working with Century Health lets us do that without adding burden to our clinical teams," said Dr. Vikram Singh, Managing Partner at Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates.

"Our aim is to bring shared value for patients, clinics, and biopharma by helping show how treatments work in real-world clinical practice. With more than 21,000 patients across IBD and MASH, Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates has the scale to generate evidence to understand how these diseases actually progress and how patients respond to treatment outside of clinical trials," said Vish Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Century Health.

Independent community GI practices like AGA represent some of the most data-rich and least-studied care settings in gastroenterology. Unlike academic centers or health system-affiliated practices, independent groups like AGA operate at the front lines of routine patient care where the full arc of disease progression and treatment decisions happen, outside of highly controlled clinical trial conditions.

AGA's scale across the Phoenix market, with 25 board-certified gastroenterologists and two in-house pathologists, makes it an ideal partner for generating real-world evidence that reflects how IBD and MASH present and progress in community care.

About Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates

Established in 2012, Arizona Gastrointestinal Associates (AGA) is a premier, physician-led network of 25 board-certified gastroenterologists and two dedicated in-house pathologists. Serving the greater Phoenix and Valley areas, AGA provides comprehensive gastrointestinal and hepatology care across multiple convenient locations. The practice specializes in a wide array of digestive health services, including advanced consultations, colonoscopies, and endoscopies, all designed to deliver accurate diagnostics and patient-centered care. For more information, visit https://azgastrohealth.com.

About Century Health

Century Health builds the clinical data infrastructure that powers real-world evidence for life sciences. Its platform, powered by the Century Health Abstraction & Retrieval Model (CHARM), transforms unstructured clinical data into de-identified, research-grade datasets with accuracy validated against clinical expert judgment. Spanning therapeutic areas including neurology, immunology, and ophthalmology, the company's proprietary specialty provider network covers more than 200 sites and 500,000 longitudinal patient records across 12 disease areas. Century Health works with leading global pharmaceutical companies to accelerate discovery, evidence generation, and market access. For more information, visit www.century.health.

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SOURCE Century Health