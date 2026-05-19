Century Health Raises $5M Seed Round as AI-Powered Platform Achieves 97% Accuracy in Clinical Data Abstraction

The round was led by Origin Ventures with participation from InnovateHealth Ventures, 25madison, Next Play Ventures, 2048 Ventures, Alumni Ventures, and strategic angels

The Century Health Abstraction & Retrieval Model (CHARM) has achieved 97% accuracy compared to clinical expert judgment as it scales across life sciences



Century Health's data network and abstraction platform supply proprietary real-world clinical data; a critical resource for accelerating AI use cases in life sciences

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Health, a pioneer in applying AI to real-world clinical data to accelerate research, today announced an oversubscribed $5 million seed round led by Origin Ventures, with participation from new investors InnovateHealth Ventures, 25madison, and Next Play Ventures, and continuing investors 2048 Ventures and Alumni Ventures. Strategic angel investors in the round include Zorba Lieberman, founder of Citeline, and clinicians across nephrology, neurology, and ophthalmology. The funding will be used to scale collaborations and use cases with pharmaceutical and life sciences partners, grow its specialty provider data network, and expand its AI-powered data curation infrastructure.

Century Health was founded to reimagine how clinical data is used to benefit patients. The company's Century Health Abstraction & Retrieval Model (CHARM) is a tailored, AI-powered platform that automates the curation and enrichment of fragmented clinical data, creating high-quality real-world evidence (RWE) to accelerate therapeutic development and drive clinical outcomes.

Clinical research has long been constrained by the time and cost of manual data curation. While electronic health records (EHRs) contain rich longitudinal patient information, much of it remains locked in unstructured formats, such as clinical notes, radiology reports, and physician documentation. Century Health automates the data identification and abstraction process, creating high-quality, research-ready datasets.

CHARM now achieves 97% accuracy when validated against clinical expert judgment, the standard pharmaceutical and research partners apply when evaluating data for research and regulatory use.

The company grew its data network 60x over the past year, spanning leading provider groups across neurology, nephrology, ophthalmology, respiratory, metabolic, and immunology. Multiple "Top 5" pharma companies are among its partners.

A wave of AI investment flowing into life sciences has created new demand for proprietary clinical data. As drug developers and AI researchers push into trial design, patient stratification, and therapeutic development, the publicly available datasets that powered earlier biomedical models have largely been exhausted. High-quality, structured real-world clinical records are now a scarce input, and Century Health's provider network and abstraction infrastructure are positioned to fill this gap.

"Century Health is accelerating medical breakthroughs by unlocking real-world clinical data across the entire drug lifecycle, creating a win-win for providers and life sciences companies," said Prashant Shukla, Partner at Origin Ventures. "Upstream, it's the fuel for AI models driving discovery, disease modeling, and patient stratification; downstream, it's the evidence needed to demonstrate safety and effectiveness, differentiate their drugs, and win payer negotiations."

"Structuring clinical data historically required extensive manual work that can now be automated and scaled, creating unprecedented opportunity for healthcare data infrastructure. Century Health operates with the speed the life sciences industry needs and the clinical rigor it demands. This funding lets us expand our network, go deeper into priority disease areas, and generate the critical evidence that shapes patient care," said Vish Srivastava, Co-Founder and CEO of Century Health.

Century Health is continuing to expand its disease-specific registry network, deepen pharma collaborations, and advance CHARM's capabilities for complex abstraction and data harmonization.

The company's vision is to make real-world clinical data usable and reliable for every researcher, provider, and life sciences partner that are working to shorten the path to discovery and better treatments for complex diseases.

About Century Health

Century Health is a health technology company transforming how real-world evidence is generated from clinical data. With its AI-powered platform, Century Health unlocks rich, high-quality datasets from fragmented and siloed clinical information to fuel groundbreaking research and industry collaborations. By automating data curation and enrichment, the platform eliminates manual data entry while upholding the highest standards of patient privacy. Partnering with leading academic institutions, healthcare providers, and life sciences organizations, Century Health accelerates medical breakthroughs with the power of AI. For more information, visit www.century.health.

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SOURCE Century Health