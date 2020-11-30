CEO Analytics: Five actions restaurant owners can take right now to get their brand equity back

Get your brand back! 5 Steps you can take today to get your brand equity back! Tweet this

First, listen to customers – ignore peers, pundits and poohbahs. Go straight to your customers and listen to them.

Second, ask the right questions – outdated "scale of 1 to 5" surveys are useless. Ask questions in a format that will get you actionable answers. Drowning in data is still drowning.

Third, don't second guess the answers! If a large number of your customers tell you parking is important… give them parking. Giving your customers what they want reduces the need to give them coupons and discounts.

Fourth, divide and conquer! Tailor your message to what each individual group tells you is important to them. The "spray and pray" years are over. Digital media can be surgically precise if you know what you're doing.

Fifth, keep your finger on the pulse. 2021 is not only going to be really different than 2020 or than 2019, 2021 itself is going to be different from one quarter to another as different areas change their "stay at home" policies. So we recommend follow up research periodically.

Brand equity is what really drives loyal customers, the 20% which represents 80% of your business. But brand equity has been destroyed by store closings, the emphasis on pick up and the surge of delivery.

At CEO we created a unique customer survey that combines Disassociated Conjoint Analysis and proprietary algorithms to unearth what is really important to your customer and what really drives them to prefer you. It's an extremely cost-efficient way to make sure you are not in the -3.9%!

You can see CEO in action at www.ceo-analytics.com/presentation or contact them at [email protected].

SOURCE CEO Analytics, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ceo-bi-analytics.com

