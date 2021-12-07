CEO Black Presents The 2nd Annual "Toy Takeover" to Benefit Brooklyn Homeless Children & Families

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Black & Local Entrepreneurs team up to give back to Brooklyn in a big way, by hosting their 2nd annual "Toy Takeover" Toy Drive. They will be purchasing toys at Target Atlantic Terminal Mall from 8 – 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18th, 2021. The team will be hand delivering new unwrapped toys in the afternoon to over 150+ homeless children at local Brooklyn shelters & churches.



"Last year's event was amazing. I'm so grateful and thankful to be able to come together as a group to form an annual event that will benefit so many families during these times," states Avery Headley, Founder & Owner of CEO Black LLC.



CEO Black's Founder & Owner, Mr. Headley created CEO Black to educate and inspire every person to buy back their time, by owning profitable and cash flowing real estate properties. Mr. Headley was born and raised in Brooklyn. Growing up for him was a struggle. He remembers when Christmas was a financially difficult time for his family to provide gifts. He also recalls the feeling of being helpless when his friends didn't receive anything, as well. It is why the "Toy Takeover" toy drive is such an important event to him, to give back to a community that has given him so much.



To participate in the "Toy Takeover" toy drive, there are two ways to help: Monetary donations are accepted via www.ceoblack.com & cash app $CEOBLACKLLC or volunteer by contacting Ms. Nash, [email protected]. All donations will benefit homeless children, from toddlers to teenagers.



Event Details:



Saturday, December 18th, 2021

Toy Takeover at Target Atlantic Terminal Mall (Toy Section)

139 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

8 am - 11 am



Drop-Offs to Various Shelters & Churches

Brooklyn, NY

1 – 3 pm



For more information or donation/volunteer opportunities, please email: [email protected]

For interview requests and/or media opportunities, contact Janay Malloy, [email protected]



Event Organizer:

CEO Black offers premier real estate education, real estate tours, a community of successful investors, and smart investments for new & seasoned investors, by providing proven methods in real estate in our coaching & training sessions, connecting quality real estate industry professionals to investors & turn-key investment opportunities.



For more information, please visit our website: www.ceoblack.com

Follow us on Instagram: @ceo_black_



