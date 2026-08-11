CEO Casey Miller joins Johns Hopkins Children's Center Advisory Board

Baltimore-based educational child care provider strengthens JHCC partnership

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore-based Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care announces CEO Casey Miller's appointment to the Johns Hopkins Children's Center (JHCC) Advisory Board. Kiddie Academy had previously announced a multiyear sponsorship to provide resources to the center's child life department, starting with a $100,000 donation to the center's child life department made in 2025.

Baltimore-based Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care announces CEO Casey Miller's appointment to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center (JHCC) Advisory Board.

"I'm honored to represent the Kiddie Academy community of franchise owners, directors and educators in this capacity," said Miller. "John Hopkins Children's Center is making a difference in the lives of children and families every day, and I look forward to helping strengthen our partnership and advancing initiatives that positively impact the health and well-being of children throughout the region."

Founded in 1912 as the children's hospital at Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins Children's Center offers one of the most comprehensive pediatric medical programs in the country, with about 65,000 patient visits and 9,000 admissions each year. The mission of Johns Hopkins Children's Center is to provide patient and family-centered health care in a diverse and inclusive environment, to be a leader in innovative research that leads to prevention and effective treatment of childhood diseases, and to train the next generation of leaders in pediatric medicine.

In addition to Miller's appointment to the JHCC advisory board, Kiddie Academy corporate employees have committed to volunteer at events and activities throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with organizations like Kiddie Academy that share our commitment to supporting children and families both in the hospital and throughout the community," said Dr. Brenda Banwell, co-director, Johns Hopkins Children's Center. "Casey's leadership and perspective will be a valuable addition to our Advisory Board as we continue to expand our impact and advance pediatric care."

For more information about Kiddie Academy, visit kiddieacademy.com.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise and multiyear sponsorship of John Hopkins Community Center, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and Washington, D.C., serving nearly 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

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SOURCE Kiddie Academy