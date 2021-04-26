CEOWORLD Magazine Publishes a 'Yogi in the Boardroom'

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "A Yogi in the Boardroom" published April, 23, 2021, in Ceoworld Magazine (https://lnkd.in/enpmzJR ) gives business advice that derives from Ayurveda, the knowledge followed by yogis and sages for centuries according to The Coherence Training Institute, which promotes Ayurveda. These new insights from ancient knowledge led the Chief Executive of Ceoworld to say the article is a "must read" and "huge congrats" to those involved.

The Coherence Effect from Armin Lear Press Students at Maharishi International University studying Ayurvedic "pulse diagnosis"

Chris Clark, MD, a Yale trained psychiatrist, and a co-author of the article, says, "Accomplished yogis had a deep knowledge of the mental and physical traits that influence personalities. This knowledge helps people understand their basic differences and tendencies and be more tolerant of others. In the workplace it helps people gain insights about the jobs they will enjoy and be good at, and even the best times for certain meetings."

Jay Marcus, the lead author of the article says, "What are known as "Pitta" types in Ayurveda are dynamic, fiery, and sometimes passionate individuals with sharp minds. They can be skillful leaders. However, when they are imbalanced, that fiery nature leads to disorders like ulcers, hot flashes, heartburn, irritability, and certain inflammatory disorders, and it can lead to angry outbursts. Ayurveda teaches how to help prevent those disorders and outbursts."

Dr. Robert Keith Wallace, an Ayurveda expert, says, "If a child is having tantrums (Pitta outbursts), Ayurveda recommends giving the child something cooling to eat to pacify Pitta. Its effectiveness is often immediate. And in work, if Pitta types will be meeting with someone who can be hostile, they can calm their own hostile tendencies by eating something that pacifies Pitta just before the meeting." Wallace's doctorate is in physiology from UCLA. He is a co-author of The Coherence Effect, a new book from which the Ceoworld article is adapted (www.CoherenceEffect.com).

The article says the tendency of Pitta types toward irritability and anger when they are out of balance could make them not a good choice for customer service or other situations that place a premium on tact and diplomacy. Marcus says, "Pitta types have a warrior's nature so they might be attracted to and be good at jobs like police work, but stressful encounters in that work could make them express anger at times when a cool head is needed." The article says Pitta types might be teamed with other Ayurvedic types who could have a calming influence in stressful situations.

The revival of Ayurveda known as Maharishi Ayurveda (https://maharishi-ayurveda.us) also says there are times each day when nature has certain qualities, which can help determine the best times for certain activities and for sleep. From 6AM to 10AM and 6PM to 10PM are times when there is a calming influence in nature and people are somewhat friendlier. Dr. Clark says, "Going to bed in this more settled period (before 10PM) is known to be conducive to sleep, and these calmer periods may be well-suited to friendly interactions in client meetings or even meetings with the boss."

Dr. Wallace is Chairman of the Department of Physiology and Health at Maharishi International University (www.MIU.edu) where virtually all the students practice Transcendental Meditation (www.TM.org). Many in Wallace's department are studying Ayurveda and training to be consultants in this ancient knowledge.

More information on the benefits in the modern world of Ayurveda and other knowledge of yogis is in The Coherence Effect book by Wallace, Marcus, and Clark (www.CoherenceEffect.com).

Anna Walsh, PR

[email protected]

(917) 969-7081

SOURCE The Coherence Training Institute