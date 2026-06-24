Certus Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Fourth Consecutive Year

Four-year streak underscores a culture built on innovation, growth and investment in people

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certus, a leading provider of workforce enablement solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition is based entirely on employee feedback captured through the 2026 Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ survey. This year, 83% of Certus employees said the company is a great place to work — 26 points higher than the U.S. average.

Survey results reflect a culture grounded in collaboration, innovation, equity and care. Key findings include:

93–95% of employees report they are treated fairly regardless of who they are (e.g., age, gender, race)

94% say they are able to take time off work when needed

91% report they are given significant responsibility

"These results reflect what we strive to build every day — a workplace where people can do meaningful work, grow professionally and feel valued," said Ryan Marsh, CEO of Certus. "Earning this recognition is the result of intentional decisions made at every level of this organization, and it is the foundation on which we will continue to build. Congratulations to the team."

Survey data is collected and administered by an independent third party to ensure confidentiality and integrity. To achieve certification, organizations must meet defined thresholds for response rates and Trust Index™ scores across a representative employee population.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Certus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Certus

Certus unleashes the potential of organizations and their people to thrive in highly regulated industries. Across a portfolio of leading brands, Certus delivers integrated training and compliance solutions that enable enterprises to build compliant, capable workforces at scale — while powering individual learners at every level to earn industry-recognized credentials that advance their careers. Serving nearly four million learners a year, Certus helps customers reduce risk, accelerate time-to-competency and build stronger, more capable teams.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Jordan McKnight

Director of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Certus Holdco, Inc