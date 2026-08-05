CES Power Announces Landmark Cat® Agreement to Expand Cleaner, Reliable Temporary Power Across the UK and Ireland

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power ("CES") has signed a landmark multi-year agreement with Caterpillar Sarl ("Caterpillar"), marking a major expansion of its temporary power capability across the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Under the agreement - the first of its kind for Caterpillar in the UK and Ireland - CES intends to significantly expand its Stage V generator sets to its rental fleet over the next four years, primarily in the 20–300 kVA segment. The investment will help meet growing demand for dependable, lower-emission temporary power across live events, film and TV, construction, infrastructure and industrial projects.

"This is a major step forward for CES Power in the UK and Ireland as we continue to grow," said Jordan Reber, CEO of CES Power. "Adding Cat power to our fleet gives customers greater scale, trusted reliability and the responsive service they depend on when power is critical."

"This collaboration reflects the continued focus of Caterpillar and CES on meeting evolving customer needs across the UK and Ireland," said Melissa Busen, Senior Vice President, Electric Power Division at Caterpillar. "Working with providers like CES Power extends the reach of our broad energy solutions portfolio to customers throughout the region."

"Customers need power partners who can move fast, perform under pressure and support cleaner ways of working," said Ailsa Webb, President Europe at CES Power. "Caterpillar's reputation for durability, efficiency and reliability makes it the right fit for the markets we serve."

"This agreement supports our continued growth and strengthens our ability to serve customers across the UK and Ireland."

CES Power provides full turnkey temporary power solutions for customers across live events, film and TV, construction, infrastructure and industrial projects, combining national scale with specialist technical expertise and local customer support.

Together, the agreement strengthens CES Power's position as a leading provider of reliable, lower-emission temporary power solutions for customers across the UK and Ireland.

"We're pleased to support CES Power as it continues to support its continued growth across Europe," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "This agreement with Caterpillar is an important milestone in CES Power's growth strategy, expanding its capabilities while reinforcing its ability to deliver dependable temporary power solutions at scale. We look forward to supporting the company's continued growth across the UK and Ireland."

About CES Power

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. CES offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

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SOURCE CES Power