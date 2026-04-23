CES Power Completes Three Acquisitions, Strengthening its Presence in Ireland

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES Power, a leading global provider of infrastructure for live events, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of three Ireland-based businesses: GH Energy Rental Ltd, Event Power, and Purecore. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. CES is backed by Allied Industrial Partners ("Allied").

Together, the three new businesses will significantly enhance CES Power's existing fleet of generators, lighting towers, transformers, cable, distribution and specialist power management systems, making it the largest power fleet in the UK and Ireland. This expanded capability will increase capacity to deliver complex, multi-site projects across both the events and industrial sectors.

GH Energy Rental, based in Dublin, and Event Power and Purecore, based in Portlaoise, Ireland, specialize in temporary power generation and distribution for live events, broadcast, and industrial projects across Ireland. The teams of all three businesses will join CES Power as part of the acquisitions. The increased headcount in the UK and Europe will further strengthen CES Power's in-market expertise and operational delivery capability, and will enhance its ability to deliver consistent, scalable solutions for international clients operating across multiple territories.

"We have ambitious plans to continue growing our presence across the UK and Europe, and these acquisitions are an important step in scaling our capability in Ireland," said Ailsa Webb, division president UK/Europe of CES Power. "GH Energy Rental, Event Power, and Purecore have all built strong reputations and long-standing customer relationships. We're pleased that the founders will remain in leadership roles to ensure continuity for customers while enabling us to integrate the operations efficiently. Their technical expertise, high-quality equipment, and experienced teams align closely with our strategy to deliver reliable, engineering-led temporary power solutions at scale."

"These acquisitions strengthen our presence in Ireland, enhance our ability to support customers working across borders, and reinforce our position as a leading global temporary power partner," said Jordan Reber, CEO of CES Power. "The expertise these companies bring to our business will further support Ailsa and her team in meeting the growing demand and opportunity across Ireland. Our global team is looking forward to welcoming these new colleagues to CES Power and continuing to work collaboratively to drive our business forward."

CES Power has completed 16 acquisitions since being acquired by Allied in June 2021 and will continue to actively seek further add-on acquisitions in areas of strategic interest.

"We're pleased to support CES Power's latest expansion as the company further cements its presence in the UK, Ireland, and Europe," said Bradford Rossi and Philip Wright, Co-Founders and Managing Partners at Allied. "Europe remains a key region for CES Power's growth, and we expect to see more opportunities to build our footprint across Europe both organically and through future acquisitions."

About CES Power

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, CES Power has a multi-decade track record of providing reliable and safe power solutions to its blue-chip customer base, including at the world's most complex and highest profile events. CES offers a full range of technology-driven power services to the broadcasting, entertainment, and industrial sectors. For more information, visit www.cespower.com.

About Allied Industrial Partners

Founded in 2019, Allied Industrial Partners LLC is a lower-middle market private equity firm that currently has over $1 billion of assets under management. The firm thematically invests in high-growth companies within various industrial subsectors, including industrial rentals, manufacturing, distribution, environmental services, and critical infrastructure. Allied seeks to partner with experienced management teams that can benefit from its operational enhancement capabilities and its active, hands-on involvement, enabling the firm to scale platforms through disciplined buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. For more information, visit www.alliedindustrialpartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

or

Joanne Lessner

[email protected]

SOURCE CES Power