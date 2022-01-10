Cesium Market to Record 2.40 % Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. offers Premium Cesium Metal, widely used in Specialty Drilling Fluids| Technavio

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Cesium Market is expected to increase by 1761.09 MT from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 2.63%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. North America will register the highest growth rate of 52% among the other regions.

The Cesium Market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. - The company offers premium cesium metal, widely used in specialty drilling fluids, atomic clocks, electric power devices that convert heat to energy.

Regional Market Outlook

The Cesium Market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cesium in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC.

The growing importance of cesium in varied applications, such as nuclear medicine, analytical chemistry, and electric power generation will facilitate the cesium market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Cesium Market Driver:

The growing importance of cesium in cancer treatment:

Cesium is a natural mineral that has been reported to be effective for treating cancer. It can penetrate the cancerous cells and change the acidic pH to alkaline pH. Once the pH is alkaline, cesium destroys the enzyme system of the cancer cell and thus its reproducing ability. Cesium chloride is used in medical imaging, cancer therapy, and positron emission tomography (PET) in the medical and healthcare industry. An increasing number of cancer patients are demanding safe medical treatments, wherein cesium isotopes are used, which is expected to drive market growth in the future. Cesium-based cancer treatment therapy is not only cost-effective but also provides a safe and side-effect-free treatment advantage. Thus, the increasing importance and demand for cesium in cancer treatment can promote the growth of the cesium market during the forecast period.

Cesium Market Trend:

Increasing demand for cesium in petroleum extraction:

Petroleum exploration is the major application of cesium. In the oil and gas industry, the aqueous or brine solution of cesium formate is extensively used as a drilling fluid and a drill tip lubricant in petroleum exploration. Cesium formate is produced by treating cesium hydroxide with formic acid. It can be effectively used even if the downhole temperature and pressure are very high. Thus, the demand for cesium is increasing in the oil and gas industry, owing to its suitability. Cesium can also be effectively used as a completion fluid for oil extraction applications. Cesium formate (the brine solution) is frequently used for such applications due to its appropriate density and flow characteristics. Thus, the suitability of cesium formate for the petroleum extraction process due to its characteristics and properties can promote the growth of the cesium market during the forecast period

Cesium Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.63% Market growth 2021-2025 1761.09 MT Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.40 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 52% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Zimbabwe, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Elements, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., Battle Chemicals Co. Ltd., Frontier Lithium Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp., ProChem Inc., Sae Manufacturing Specialties Corp., SkySpring Nanomaterials Inc., and Technologica Society for High Tech Materials and Processes mbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

