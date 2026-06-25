Cetera Acquires Marmo Financial Group, Expanding Its National Employee-Advisor RIA

Tennessee-based RIA with approximately $300 million in AUM joins Cetera as W-2 employees

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, Inc. ("Cetera") has acquired the assets of Marmo Financial Group, a Johnson City, Tennessee-based independent registered investment adviser ("RIA") managing approximately $300 million in AUM1 across approximately 620 clients.

With the transaction, Scott Marmo – founder, principal advisor, and sole owner of Marmo Financial Group – along with his team, joins Cetera Planning Partners, Cetera's scaled, national employee-advisor RIA with approximately $19 billion in AUA2. Cetera will retain and continue operating the Marmo Financial Group office, expanding its footprint to Tennessee.

Cetera Planning Partners unifies Cetera entities Avantax Planning Partners ("APP") and The Retirement Planning Group ("TRPG"). Together, they deliver an integrated, elevated financial planning experience for clients, provide advisors the resources and support to focus on their client relationships, and offer a comprehensive succession solution for practices planning their next chapter.

Not previously affiliated with Cetera, Marmo conducted a months-long evaluation before selecting his firm's next partner. Marmo said he chose the platform based on the strength of its culture, the depth of its integrated service platform, and the opportunity to provide his clients with an expanded suite of financial planning capabilities under one roof.

"We had been approached by a number of large firms, some with very lucrative offers, but culture alignment was the most important thing to me, and it overrode everything else," Marmo said. "What ultimately brought me to Cetera was the combination of that culture fit with the ability to add in-house estate planning, legal support, and CPA services, which are capabilities our clients have been asking for."

Marmo added: "They did everything they said they would, and I'm excited about what comes next."

As the sole practitioner managing a $300 million practice, 620 clients and eight team members, Marmo said joining Cetera offered the opportunity to offload compliance responsibilities, portfolio management operations, and day-to-day business administration, freeing him to redirect that time toward his client relationships.

Marmo Financial Group grew organically at double-digit rates as a fully independent, self-directed firm. Marmo cited broader RIA industry consolidation, driven by demands of scale, evolving technology including artificial intelligence, and the growing complexity of holistic client service, as key factors in his decision to seek a strategic partner.

The transaction also addresses succession planning, which Marmo said he sees as essential for protecting the long-term interests of his clients and his team.

By becoming W-2 employees of Cetera, the Marmo team gains even more career development resources and the backing of a national platform. For clients, the transition opens access to a fully integrated experience spanning financial planning, tax strategy, investments, estate planning, insurance, and retirement solutions, all coordinated under one firm.

"Scott is exactly the kind of advisor and leader that makes our platform so compelling – he's disciplined, client-focused, and deeply intentional about everything he does," said Jennifer Hanau, President, Cetera RIA and Branches channel. "Scott built Marmo Financial from the ground up and drove impressive, highly profitable organic growth, a testament to his discipline and the strength of his team."

Kevin Conard, Head of Cetera Planning Partners, added: "The fact that Scott looked across the entire market, evaluated a range of offers, and chose us speaks volumes about the strength of our platform and the culture we have built here. Scott and his team are a perfect fit, and we're thrilled to welcome them. We can't wait to see what they accomplish with the full resources of Cetera behind them."

For more information on Cetera Planning Partners, visit ceteraplanningpartners.com.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 40,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Cetera Planning Partners operates as a doing business as name of TRPG, a registered investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. TRPG is the investment adviser of record and is solely responsible for providing advisory services to clients. APP currently operates independently of TRPG.

APP is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of Cetera). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

On or about Sept. 30, 2026, APP is expected to enter into an agreement with TRPG pursuant to which APP would assign its advisor contracts to TRPG. This transaction has not yet occurred and remains subject to required approvals and, where applicable, client consent. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined advisory business is expected to operate under the Cetera Planning Partners name as a DBA of TRPG. Until such time, advisory services continue to be provided by the client's existing investment adviser.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of May 1, 2026.

2 Any reference to combined assets under administration ("AUA") reflects the aggregate AUA as of March 31, 2026, of TRPG and APP, affiliated registered investment advisers under common ownership, presented on a non-integrated, pro forma basis for informational purposes only. TRPG and APP are currently operated as separate registered investment advisers, and the combined AUA does not represent assets managed by a single advisory firm.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group