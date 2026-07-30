Cetera Names Torrance Chaplin and Sean Marrin Community Leaders within RIA & Branches Channel

Veteran wealth management executives bring decades of leadership experience to support growth and advisor success across two key advisor communities

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera today announced the appointments of Torrance Chaplin as Community Leader of Cetera Investors and Sean Marrin as Community Leader of RIA Network, two advisor communities within Cetera's RIA & Branches channel.

Torrance Chaplin Named Community Leader of Cetera Investors Sean Marrin Named Community Leader of RIA Network

Cetera Investors is a community of independent advisors operating through Cetera's supported independence branch model, combining entrepreneurial freedom with the support of a national wealth management platform. RIA Network, powered by Blueprint, serves independent RIAs seeking autonomy combined with the power of Cetera's tools and resources, along with the flexibility to operate their businesses in the way that best serves their clients.

In their new roles, Chaplin and Marrin will lead advisor engagement, drive community growth and advocate for the evolving needs of financial professionals across their respective communities, with a focus on recruiting, retention, advisor productivity and sustainable business growth. Together, they bring more than five decades of leadership experience spanning wealth management, advisor development, business growth, and client service. Chaplin and Marrin will report to Jennifer Hanau, President, Cetera RIA & Branches channel.

"Torrance and Sean are proven leaders who have dedicated their careers to helping financial professionals and businesses thrive," Hanau said. "They each bring a unique combination of strategic leadership, operational expertise and deep advisor relationships that align perfectly with our vision for the RIA & Branches channel. Their experience, passion for advisor success and commitment to building strong communities will help strengthen the value we deliver."

Torrance Chaplin – Community Leader, Cetera Investors

Chaplin joins Cetera Investors after more than two decades of executive leadership in wealth management, most recently serving as Regional Vice President with Primerica, where he led a top-performing multi-state business supporting senior leaders, more than 250 financial advisors and independent business owners. He brings extensive experience driving revenue and asset growth, advisor development, recruiting and retention, practice management, operational excellence and client engagement across affluent, high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth markets. Throughout his career, he has focused on helping financial professionals grow their businesses, deepen client relationships, and achieve long-term success.

Prior to his wealth management career, Chaplin served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps, where he held leadership roles in financial management, logistics, and operational planning, overseeing complex organizations, significant budgets and critical initiatives. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Naval Academy.

"Cetera Investors has built a strong reputation for empowering advisors to grow while delivering positive outcomes for their clients," Chaplin said. "What attracted me to this role was the opportunity to work alongside talented advisors and leaders who share a commitment to helping clients achieve their financial goals. I am excited to collaborate closely with our advisors to grow their businesses, elevate the advisor experience, and continuing strengthening Cetera Investors as a premier supported independence affiliation model."

Sean Marrin – Community Leader, RIA Network

Marrin brings more than 30 years of financial services experience with a focus on independent advisors. Most recently, he served as Division Director for RIA & Custody Services at Raymond James, where he played a key role in expanding the advisor platform by partnering with and recruiting high-performing independent advisory firms across the country. Earlier in his career, Marrin held leadership and business development roles at Schwab Institutional and LPL Financial.

Throughout his career, Marrin has specialized in helping independent advisors and RIA firms build and scale successful practices, with expertise spanning advisory platform development, custody relationships, practice management, advisor recruiting, onboarding, transition support and relationship management.

"RIA Network represents an important community of independent advisors who value flexibility, scale and the ability to build their businesses on their own terms," Marrin said. "Cetera has built a compelling platform that combines independence, flexibility and scale. I'm excited to work alongside these advisors, understand their goals and help ensure they have the support and solutions they need to continue growing their businesses and serving clients at the highest level."

Financial professionals interested in learning more about Cetera's RIA & Branches channel can visit Cetera.com.

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $630 billion in assets under administration and $296 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured nearly 50,000 advisor reviews, with more than 43,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.7 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group