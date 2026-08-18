Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Kim Hellerman-Hersman and Her Team Overseeing Approximately $175 Million in AUA

Family-run practice cites Cetera's boutique service model and reconnection with former colleagues as key factors in their decision to join

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera welcomes Kim Hellerman-Hersman, ChFC®, and her family-run practice, Harbor Financial Advisors, LLC (Harbor Financial). Hellerman-Hersman is joined by financial advisor Bryan T. Fox, along with their dedicated support staff, serving clients in over 20 states nationwide. Together, the team oversees approximately $175 million in AUA1.

Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Kim Hellerman-Hersman Cetera Welcomes Former Commonwealth Advisor Bryan T. Fox

With more than 30 years in the industry, Hellerman-Hersman works closely with clients to build customized financial strategies spanning investment management, retirement and college planning, tax exposure management and asset protection.

Fox joined the practice in 2018, drawn initially to the opportunity to become a licensed advisor and then to help manage the firm's growing client base. He credits Hellerman-Hersman with teaching him everything he knows about the business. Together, the two now operate Harbor Financial on a shared philosophy built on referrals and word-of-mouth trust.

Hellerman-Hersman spent 24 years at Concourse Financial Group Securities, Inc. before moving to Commonwealth Financial Network in 2023. Cetera acquired Concourse in early 2025, bringing many of her former colleagues to Cetera. Two years after her move to Commonwealth, their acquisition by LPL prompted her to revisit her options.

"We spent a year evaluating our options and finding the right size broker-dealer that would help ensure our clients, and the service they receive, remained priority was paramount," Hellerman-Hersman said. "Cetera was the best fit and their shared client-service philosophy made all the difference."

That client-first priority is the model that Harbor Financial follows when advising their clients to invest in a portfolio that is right for them.

When LPL announced its acquisition of Commonwealth, Fox said that the news came as a surprise to many advisors who had joined based on promises of equity, stability and independence.

"We didn't want to be one of tens of thousands of advisors, getting lost in the masses," he said. "We were looking for boutique, white-glove service. The kind of service where, if we call in, we get a familiar voice, someone who knows how our office operates. That's exactly what we got with Cetera."

Cetera's ability to offer Fidelity's NFS as a custodial platform, familiar to the team from their time at Commonwealth, proved to be a turning point, easing what would otherwise have been a difficult transition for clients. Reconnecting with their former Concourse colleagues at Cetera's Advisor Insights conference in Las Vegas confirmed the decision.

Welcoming Hellerman-Hersman, Fox and the team at Harbor Financial, Cetera Advisor Channel Leader Tom Halloran said, "Kim and Bryan have built a practice grounded in genuine client care and a commitment to always put clients first. We're proud that the relationship-driven experience they wanted led them to Cetera, and we're excited to support them as they continue to pursue growth for the firm and their clients."

About Cetera

Cetera is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 financial professionals and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's five-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of June 30, 2026, Cetera firms manage approximately $688 billion in assets under administration and $330 billion in assets under management. Its Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 50,000 advisor reviews, and over 45,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.7 out of 5 satisfaction score.

Learn more at www.cetera.com and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

Cetera is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera's principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Avantax Planning Partners, Inc., is an SEC registered investment adviser within the Aretec Group, Inc. (dba Cetera Holdings, an affiliate of CFG). All the referenced entities are under common ownership.

Cetera exclusively provides investment products and services through its representatives. Although Cetera does not provide tax or legal advice, or supervise tax, accounting or legal services, Cetera representatives may offer these services through their independent outside businesses. This information is not intended as tax or legal advice.

1Value approximated based on information provided to Cetera for asset holdings as of February 3, 2026.

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group