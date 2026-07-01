CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a corresponding $9.00 per share quarterly cash dividend on its Series D preferred stock. Each share of Series D preferred stock is convertible into 100 shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 13, 2026.

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.