CF BANKSHARES INC., PARENT OF CFBANK, NA, ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF GREGORY PERELKA.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) (the "Company"), the parent of CFBank, NA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Gregory Perelka as President of Residential Mortgage Lending, further strengthening the bank's leadership team as it continues to expand its relationship-driven platform across Ohio and beyond.

Gregory brings extensive executive experience in finance, sales, and operations, with a proven track record of P&L leadership, strategic growth, and operational excellence. Throughout his career, Gregory has led large teams, implemented state-of-the-art technology solutions, and revitalized internal business structures to drive profitability and long-term performance.

Most recently, Gregory served as Executive Vice President of Lending Operations at CHN Housing Partners, where he provided strategic direction for a CDFI affiliate, established loan policies and lending procedures, drove loan production, and ensured regulatory compliance while delivering an exceptional customer experience. He has also held senior leadership roles at NewRez LLC, Ohio Savings Bank / NYCB, and Citizens Financial Group, overseeing large-scale residential lending operations while managing significant budgets and sales production.

In his role at CFBank, Gregory will focus on driving strategic growth initiatives, strengthening operational performance, and enhancing the client experience — core components of CFBank's boutique banking model.

"We are highly enthused to have a leader of Greg's caliber and experience leading our Residential Mortgage business," said Tim O'Dell, President & CEO of CF Bankshares. "Greg's charge is to significantly grow and expand our residential mortgage lending activities, and his impact is already being felt across the organization. We are attracting top-producing mortgage loan originators while expanding our mortgage teams throughout all regional markets."

O'Dell continued, "Greg has already begun upgrading mortgage operations and implementing a number of operational and cost efficiencies that will benefit performance going forward — particularly as loan volumes continue to expand. In addition, Greg and his team will be introducing new portfolio and salable loan products to further strengthen our mortgage offerings."

"Several banks and mortgage competitors have exited or scaled back this business in recent years," O'Dell added. "Our leadership team has deep experience in the mortgage lending industry and understands the cyclical nature of the business. We continue to believe strongly in the proven value of mortgage lending as a long-term relationship builder that creates opportunities for broader banking relationships and cross-selling across the organization."

"I'm both excited and grateful for the opportunity to join CFBank and partner with an exceptional leadership team that shares a deep commitment to doing things the right way as a boutique bank," said Gregory Perelka. "At its core, this business is about people — trusted partnerships, meaningful relationships, and a shared vision for growth. There is real momentum here, and I look forward to building lasting connections while growing a mortgage platform that delivers for our clients and the communities we serve. I'm excited to collaborate with this outstanding team as we continue to build, scale, and lead the next evolution of our platform."

Gregory's addition reflects CFBank's continued investment in proven leadership talent and its commitment to building long-term partnerships through personalized service, disciplined execution, and local decision-making.

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. (the "Company") is a bank holding company that owns 100% of the stock of CFBank, National Association ("CFBank"). CFBank is a nationally chartered boutique Commercial bank operating primarily in Five (5) Major Metro Markets: Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Akron Ohio, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The current Leadership Team and Board recapitalized the Company and CFBank in 2012 during the financial crisis, repositioning CFBank as a full-service Commercial Bank model.

CFBank focuses on serving the financial needs of closely held businesses and entrepreneurs, by providing a comprehensive Commercial, Retail, and Mortgage Lending services presence. In all regional markets, CFBank provides commercial loans and equipment leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services, residential mortgage lending, and full-service commercial and retail banking services and products. CFBank is differentiated by our penchant for individualized service coupled with direct customer access to decision-makers, and ease of doing business. CFBank matches the sophistication of much larger banks, without the bureaucracy.

Additional information about the Company and CFBank is available at www.CF.Bank

SOURCE CF BANKSHARES INC.