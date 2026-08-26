CFX COMPLETES WRONG-WAY DRIVING DETECTION AT ALL RAMPS

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) has completed expansion of its Wrong-Way Driving Detection (WWDD) and Prevention System, which now covers 100% of its off-ramps outside of active construction zones. The system is active at 102 off-ramps on the 125-mile system.

Over the last ten years, more than 2,500 drivers have turned around before entering the expressway the wrong way, which is an 88.6% documented turnaround rate from January 2016 to June 2026.

"Reaching 100% coverage of our Wrong-Way Driving Detection and Prevention System is a significant achievement years in the making," said Michelle Maikisch, Executive Director at CFX. "It reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, the innovation of our industry partners, and close collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Highway Patrol, and the University of Central Florida. Together, we have built a system that is preventing wrong-way driving incidents and making our roads safer for everyone."

As part of the program, CFX has partnered with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to gather data on additional WWDD countermeasures. Over the past two years, research has been tracking the effectiveness of internally illuminated raised pavement markers (iiRPMs) at nine locations. The study found that iiRPMs increased nighttime turnaround rates and led to a reduction in nighttime wrong-way driving detections. Most significantly, the use of iiRPMs showed statistically significant improvement in turning around wrong-way drivers earlier on the ramp when compared to locations without the technology. Research findings from the pilot will help CFX evaluate, refine and implement as it plans future expansion of the technology.

CFX is also testing new technology to expand its WWDD program to help monitor wrong-way drivers beyond the warnings at off-ramps. Using existing cameras and software, the pilot is designed to show where a wrong-way driver travels if they continue onto the expressway and pass the warning signs. CFX is testing this program's expansion on approximately five miles of the recently widened section of State Road 417 between International Drive and John Young Parkway.

Learn more about CFX's Wrong-Way Driving Detection System: https://bit.ly/cfxwwdprogram

Download CFX's media kit here.

About the Central Florida Expressway Authority

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the State of Florida that operates and maintains a regional network of expressways for more than 3.6 million residents of Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and more than 76.7 million annual visitors to Central Florida. CFX's 125-centerline mile, user-funded system includes 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, 5 mainline gantries, 76 ramp toll facilities, and 365 bridges. On average, more than 1.6 million toll transactions are recorded daily, all of them electronically. CFX operates E-PASS, the first electronic toll collection system in Florida, with more than one million E-PASS accounts. For more information, visit CFXway.com.

SOURCE Central Florida Expressway Authority