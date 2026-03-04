CFX PROJECTS RECEIVE PRESTIGIOUS ACEC 2026 ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE AWARDS

ORLANDO, Fla., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) capacity improvements projects featuring Flex Lanes technology have been honored by the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC-FL) with Florida Engineering Excellence Awards. The ACEC-FL awards recognize projects that demonstrate innovation, creative problem‑solving, and engineering's unique ability to improve communities and are among the most prestigious honors in the consulting engineering industry.

Flex Lanes System

The first honor recognized CFX design consultant Kisinger Campo & Associates (KCA) for its systemwide Flex Lane plan and State Road 429 Capacity Improvement Project. While the second honored TLP Engineering Consultants (TLP) for its State Road 417 Capacity Improvements project from International Drive to John Young Parkway. These recognitions underscore the significant benefits of these projects to the Central Florida community.

Over the last decade, the SR 429 and SR 417 corridors have experienced rapid population and development growth, resulting in recurring congestion during peak travel periods. To address these challenges, CFX embarked on capacity improvements projects to widen SR 429 and SR 417 from four to six lanes. The widening included the implementation of Flex Lanes, an innovative, technology-based traffic and incident management solution. This system – the first of its kind in the Southeast – enables the inside shoulder to be dynamically opened during incidents, allowing traffic to continue moving, enhancing customer safety and travel time reliability.

"Flex Lanes are helping us deliver what drivers care about most: a safer, more predictable trip with fewer delays," said Michelle Maikisch, Executive Director of CFX. "By bringing together smarter infrastructure, technology, and real-time operations, we're reducing crash risk and keeping traffic moving."

Flex Lanes utilize overhead lane control signals, dynamic message signs, variable speed limit display technology, closed-circuit cameras, and traffic speed and volume sensors. These elements are centrally managed through our partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation- District Five's Regional Transportation Management Center, allowing real-time decisions to open or close lanes, manage traffic during incidents, and communicate conditions directly to drivers.

said Michelle Maikisch, Executive Director of CFX.

Link to media kit: https://bit.ly/acec-mediakit

About the Central Florida Expressway Authority

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) is an independent agency of the State of Florida that operates and maintains a regional network of expressways for 3.5 million residents of Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties and more than 80 million annual visitors to Central Florida. CFX's 125-centerline mile, user-funded system includes 73 interchanges, 14 mainline toll plazas, 5 mainline gantries, 76 ramp toll facilities (includes six ramp gantries) and 365 bridges. On average, more than 1.6 million toll transactions are recorded daily, all of them electronically. CFX operates E-PASS, the first electronic toll collection system in Florida, with more than one million E-PASS accounts. For more information, visit CFXway.com.

SOURCE Central Florida Expressway Authority