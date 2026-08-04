CGI Federal to advance General Services Administration financial management modernization

Momentum® platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and AI-powered automation support GSA goals to streamline operations and reduce manual tasks

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI Federal), a leading provider of technology and professional services for U.S. government agencies, today announced it has been awarded a $251-million contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to continue providing hosting, operations and maintenance support services for the Pegasys financial management system and GSA's Multi-Tenant Shared Application (MSA) environment. The contract supports GSA's efforts to modernize financial operations, improve efficiency and reduce costs across government.

Built on CGI Federal's Momentum® platform, Pegasys and the MSA support GSA and 36 other federal boards, commissions and agencies with secure, compliant financial management capabilities aligned with the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) framework. The contract also advances federal priorities outlined in the administration's Executive Order 14249, "Protecting America's Bank Account Against Fraud, Waste and Abuse," which promotes financial integrity and operational efficiency across government financial systems.

CGI Federal and GSA completed the migration of Pegasys and the MSA to Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2025, resulting in approximately 25% hosting cost savings and a 30–50% improvement in batch processing performance. The modernization also creates a foundation for expanded use of AI and automation to improve operational efficiency and support GSA's broader workforce optimization goals, including the agency's "Million Hours Challenge," which is focused on reducing manual labor through AI-enabled efficiencies.

"CGI Federal is proud to continue supporting GSA as it strengthens and evolves its federal financial management environment," said Jay Hadley, Senior Vice‑President and Business Unit Leader for Regulatory Agency Programs, CGI Federal. "Our focus is on delivering resilient, future‑ready solutions that help agencies improve service delivery, enhance transparency and adapt to emerging mission needs. By combining secure cloud architectures with modern analytics and AI, we enable organizations to confidently advance their financial operations and better serve the public."

Under the contract, CGI Federal will continue operating Pegasys and the MSA in a secure FedRAMP Moderate environment on AWS under CGI Federal's Momentum-as-a-Service subscription model. CGI Federal's Momentum solution bundles software licensing, hosting and managed services into a predictable annual model aligned with FM QSMO guidelines. It also includes a virtual assistant, AI data insights and agentic AI agents.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a leading U.S.-based technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI Federal works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

Forward-looking information and statements

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SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.