CGI names Alisa Bearfield President of CGI Federal

Current CGI Federal President Stephanie Mango appointed to a new global role

FAIRFAX, Va., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announced the appointment of Alisa Bearfield as President of CGI Federal, effective October 1, 2026. Bearfield will lead CGI Federal's nearly 8,000 professionals as they work alongside federal agencies to deliver mission-critical technology solutions across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs domains. Stephanie Mango, current President of CGI Federal, will transition to the role of Executive Vice-President and Chief Administrative Officer for CGI's global operations.

"With nearly 30 years of experience supporting clients across the U.S. federal government, Alisa has consistently demonstrated the ability to guide teams and help agencies harness technology to modernize, transform, and achieve mission outcomes at scale," said Tim Hurlebaus, CGI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Alisa is widely respected for delivering complex digital programs grounded in security, transparency, and innovation."

"I am honored to take on this role and to continue leading our remarkable CGI Federal team," said Bearfield. "Federal agencies have significant opportunities ahead to leverage emerging technologies and commercial best practices—whether to strengthen citizen experiences or safeguard national security assets. For more than 50 years, clients have trusted CGI with their most critical missions, and we look forward to helping shape what comes next."

Bearfield is a recognized leader in the federal technology community, named a 2026 Fed100 award recipient and included in the FORUM IT 100 in 2025 for advancing innovation and digital transformation across government.

"I have worked closely with Alisa for many years and have full confidence in the leadership and vision Alisa will bring to CGI Federal," said Mango. "It has been an honor to serve as President and to witness the positive impact our team continues to make for clients, communities, and one another. I look forward to this next chapter supporting CGI globally as we re-imagine enterprise processes and accelerate the adoption of agentic AI across our company. The lessons learned from years of serving clients in mission-critical environments will be invaluable as I support our operations across 40 countries and more than 94,000 employees."

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. is a leading U.S.-based technology and professional services company that serves federal agencies across defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence and international affairs. With nearly 8,000 professionals, CGI Federal works with its clients to modernize government through innovative technology solutions, flexible delivery models and a commitment to achieve mission outcomes. CGI Federal is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Inc. For more information, visit www.cgifederal.com.

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.