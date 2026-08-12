CGTN Spanish: Innovation in Shenzhen: Connecting China with the Asia-Pacific Region

BEIJING, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation is one of the three priorities of APEC China 2026. In Shenzhen, a new idea can find the hardware it needs within just 30 minutes. Entrepreneurs call this "Shenzhen speed." Once driven by the city's extensive supply chains, today AI and embodied intelligence are becoming new engines powering technological advancement and industrial development.

Speed Speed

We have all seen robots dance. But at this embodied intelligence company, the goal is not to create performers, but to develop general-purpose robots capable of solving real-world problems. The company is developing machines equipped with dexterous hands and an AI-powered "brain." They are being trained for everyday tasks, from folding clothes and clearing tables to collecting rubbish. At the core is the company's open-source World Unified Model, designed to help robots understand the physical world around them.

"Thanks to government-supported projects, our robots have been deployed in elderly care centers in Shenzhen to assist people with disabilities. These are highly complex environments with very demanding requirements for interaction and safety. Our 'Robots in Homes' project has been recognized as a best practice in the Asia-Pacific region," said Xu Menghong, Director of Strategy and Investment at X Square Robots.

Another Shenzhen-based company is providing manufacturers around the world with an artificial intelligence-powered "brain."

Its IndustryGPT is designed to enable machines to go beyond simple "vision" and achieve understanding, reasoning, and the ability to take action.

By the end of last year, the company had provided services to more than 730 leading enterprises worldwide, with customers across the Asia-Pacific region.

"Whether they are large language models, AI agents, or AI-based products, they will become increasingly easier to use and more accessible. This will enable companies that previously could not easily access industrial AI to benefit from it. This is undoubtedly the future trend," said Shi Xiaoliang, Director of Product R&D at SmartMore.

At APEC China 2026, with innovation among the region's priorities, Shenzhen will demonstrate how its technology and industrial ecosystem can help connect businesses, markets, and people across the Asia-Pacific region.

SOURCE CGTN Spanish