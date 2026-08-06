ChainIT and RS Software Form Alliance to Bring Risk-Based Authentication to Account-to-Account Payments

Joint offering continuously assesses identity and fraud risk on every transaction across instant payment networks such as FedNow® and RTP®, where payments settle in seconds and cannot be recalled

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChainIT and RS Software today announced a product alliance to bring risk-based authentication to account-to-account (A2A) payments. Card payments have had a shared framework for authenticating risky transactions for two decades through 3-D Secure. Instant payments, which settle in seconds and cannot be reversed, have never had a comparable industry-wide standard, a gap this alliance is designed to close.

Fraud losses on bank-transfer networks are running into the billions annually, and the volume is migrating: banks continue joining instant payment networks, and merchants are bringing pay-by-bank into checkout. The FTC counted more than $12.5 billion in reported consumer fraud losses in 2024, up 25 percent year over year, with more lost through bank transfers than any other payment method. Two dominant loss categories, account takeover and authorized push payment scams, both exploit the same weakness: identity is verified once, then assumed thereafter.

The alliance addresses this by evaluating identity and fraud risk continuously, on every transaction, in milliseconds. RS Software's fraud and risk platform, RS IntelliEdge™, scores each payment using behavioral, device, and contextual signals. ChainIT contributes biometric identity verification and Validated Data Tokens, cryptographically anchored credentials establishing who authorized a payment and whether they had the authority to do so. When a combined risk score crosses a threshold, the institution's own policies decide whether to require additional verification, hold the payment, or let it proceed.

The framework also extends to business payments, binding each payment to the agreement that authorizes it and flagging counterparty risk that onboarding alone can't catch. Throughout, the financial institution retains the final decision. The framework supplies the risk score, a plain-language rationale, and a tamper-evident audit record.

"Identity verification is the primary gateway for preventing fraud, and Fraud Prevention has become the Core of Trust in payments. We are excited to partner with ChainIT to provide integrated front-line attack in this multi-billion-dollar market opportunity," said Raj Jain, CEO of RS Software.

"Our role is to prove who authorized a payment and preserve the evidence in a form that supports dispute resolution," said Jeremy Blackburn, CEO of ChainIT. "RS Software brings the risk engine that turns that proof into action."

The capability is additive to institutions' existing fraud platforms. It is also being built into both companies' payment products, including ChainIT Pay, RS DigitalEdge™, and Payabbhi®.

About ChainIT

ChainIT is a digital platform company focused on verified identity, Validated Data Tokens, and auditable transaction workflows, helping banks, processors, fintechs, and regulated enterprises reduce fraud and strengthen compliance. www.chainit.com

About RS Software

As the payments ecosystem transitions toward an AI-driven, real-time, and increasingly autonomous model, where TRUST is the new currency, RS Software (India) Limited's product portfolio modernizes the most critical areas across the value chain, leveraging decades of work building mission-critical payment infrastructure globally. Each product is purpose-built to address specific structural shifts in the market, while collectively enabling a unified, AI-led financial ecosystem. RS IntelliEdge™ is designed to address evolving transaction-level controls and shift to continuous, identity-centric intelligence systems, protecting approximately 95% of India's digital payment transactions and screening billions of transactions each month. RS DigitalEdge™ is designed to enable real-time routing, optimization, and decisioning across payment flows. Payabbhi® is designed to enhance the acceptance and acquiring layer, transforming it into a data-driven revenue engine.

www.rssoftware.com

Trademarks: FedNow® is a registered service mark of the Federal Reserve Banks. RTP® is a registered trademark of The Clearing House Payments Company L.L.C. EMVCo administers 3-D Secure and EMV® 3DS. All marks are the property of their respective owners. Neither ChainIT nor RS Software claims affiliation with or endorsement by these organizations, including the Federal Reserve.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated benefits of the ChainIT–RS Software alliance, including product integration plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release constitutes financial guidance, a projection of revenue or earnings, or an offer or solicitation of securities of RS Software (India) Limited, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update these statements. Nothing herein constitutes legal advice or a binding commitment by either party.

SOURCE ChainIT Inc