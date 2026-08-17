ChainIT Announces Strategic Partnership with excelerated to Strengthen Supplier Compliance and Final-Mile Supply Chain Visibility

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "ChainIT", a digital verification and compliance platform that helps organizations validate identities, businesses, authority, and compliance status through trusted data sources and auditable workflows, today announced a strategic partnership with "excelerated", a global source-to-pay and supply chain transformation specialist.

The partnership brings excelerated's procurement, SAP, source-to-pay, and supply chain transformation expertise to ChainIT customers seeking stronger supplier onboarding, contractor qualification, compliance monitoring, and final-mile operational visibility. This adds to ChainIT's previous successful integration of its payments EPX platform with processing and banking partners and more crossover of platform capabilities are being added as embedded solutions.

As supply chains grow more complex, organizations face increasing pressure to confirm that suppliers, contractors, and service providers meet required standards for business legitimacy, safety, governance, regulatory compliance, and operational readiness. Many of these processes remain fragmented across emails, spreadsheets, portals, disconnected document repositories, and manual reviews.

ChainIT's platform supports automated collection, verification, monitoring, and auditability of business credentials, identity information, authority records, compliance documentation, certifications, insurance records, and related onboarding requirements. With excelerated's transformation expertise, ChainIT customers can better align verified compliance workflows with procurement, supplier management, source-to-pay, SAP, and digital supply chain operations.

"We are delighted to partner with ChainIT as organizations increasingly seek greater visibility and control across their final-mile operations," said Ramesh Varsani, Co-Founder of excelerated. "Compliance management is often fragmented and manual, creating unnecessary risk and administrative burden. By combining ChainIT's verification and compliance technology with excelerated's transformation expertise and EPX platform, we can help customers streamline supplier onboarding, strengthen compliance processes, and improve operational performance."

The partnership is designed to help organizations better understand who is operating across their supply chain, whether those businesses and individuals are properly verified, and whether required documentation and compliance obligations remain current over time.

Jodi Durst, President of ChainIT Pay said:

"We are excited to introduce excelerated as a strategic partner for ChainIT customers seeking to strengthen compliance and visibility across supplier and contractor ecosystems. excelerated's experience delivering complex procurement and supply chain technology programs makes them an ideal partner as we help customers reduce manual work, improve supplier engagement, and create more trusted, resilient supply chains."

The collaboration will support ChainIT customers across industries such as manufacturing, retail, logistics, utilities, transportation, financial services, and the public sector, helping them improve compliance outcomes while accelerating digital transformation initiatives.

About ChainIT

"ChainIT" provides digital identity, business verification, compliance, and auditable workflow solutions that help organizations establish trust across business relationships. ChainIT's platform supports KYB, KYC, identity verification, authority validation, beneficial ownership workflows, sanctions and watchlist screening, compliance documentation, ongoing monitoring, and immutable audit evidence through Validated Data Tokens (VDTs).

By helping organizations verify people, businesses, authority, and compliance status through trusted data sources and automated workflows, ChainIT enables customers to reduce risk, streamline onboarding, improve transparency, and make critical operational decisions based on verified and current information.

About excelerated

"excelerated" is a global source-to-pay and supply chain transformation specialist organization driving digital change across procurement, supply chain, and spend management functions. Working in partnership with leading technology providers specializing in SAP and other best-in-class solutions, excelerated helps organizations maximize value from their technology investments through advisory, implementation, change management, support, and optimization services.

With consultants and customers across North America, Europe, and beyond, excelerated delivers practical, measurable business outcomes that help organizations accelerate transformation and achieve sustainable operational excellence.

For more information, visit: https://www.exceleratedgroup.com

SOURCE ChainIT Inc