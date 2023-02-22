Chair market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% by 2027; Growth led by Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc. among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The chair market size is estimated to grow by USD 14,196.62 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 6.25% according to Technavio. In 2017, the chair market was valued at USD 34,427.68 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 14,883.50 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 , request a sample report

Chair market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chair Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, including Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Impakt S.A., Kimball International Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, TOPSTAR GmbH, True Innovations, Vertagear Inc, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Type (Regular use chairs, Office chairs, Massage chairs, Gaming chairs, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa ) - For insights on global, regional, and country level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 download a sample!

Global Chair market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including –

Ace Casual Furniture - The company offers a wide range of office chairs and living chairs.

- The company offers a wide range of office chairs and living chairs. AKRacing America Inc. - The company offers a wide range of office chairs and gaming series.

- The company offers a wide range of office chairs and gaming series. Arozzi North America - The company offers chairs such as Forte, Verona V2, and Veron Pro V2.

- The company offers chairs such as Forte, Verona V2, and V2. Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd - The company offers chairs such as Anatom chair and Kleiber flex air chair.

Global Chair Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers –

Health-related benefits of using gaming chairs

Growing work-related stress and the need for stress-relieving solutions

Proliferation of technologically advanced massage chairs

KEY Challenges –

Uncertainty in prices of raw materials

Intense competition

Increasing adoption of mobile games

Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

businesses. Find some insights from a sample report.

The chair market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this chair market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chair market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chair market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chair market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chair market vendors

Chair Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14,196.62 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ace Casual Furniture, AKRacing America Inc., Arozzi North America, Bristol Technologies Sdn Bhd, Corsair Gaming Inc., DXRacer USA LLC., Haworth Inc., HNI Corp., Impakt S.A., Kimball International Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., Okamura Corp., Pro Gamersware GmbH, Secretlab SG Pte. Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Thermaltake Technology Co. Ltd., ThunderX3, TOPSTAR GmbH, True Innovations, and Vertagear Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

