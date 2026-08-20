Champion Ranch Extends Its Legacy Beyond the Land Through Heart of a Champion

ROCHELLE, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Champion Ranch, a premier hunting ranch and resort in the heart of Texas, affirms its commitment to conservation and community through Heart of a Champion, the ranch's giving program. Among the organizations Champion Ranch supports are Buckmasters, Dallas Safari Club Foundation (DSCF), Safari Club International Foundation (SCIF), International Order of T. Roosevelt (IOTR), and The Origins Foundation (TOF).

Champion Ranch Deepens Its Commitment to Conservation Through Heart of a Champion

Heart of a Champion emerged from the belief that the land that sustains Champion Ranch warrants the same intentional care the ranch provides guests. The program supports organizations focused on conservation, education and community impact, extending the ranch's values well beyond its gates.

Champion Ranch's support spans a range of missions within the conservation and hunting space:

Buckmasters advances hunting education and wildlife conservation through media, youth programs and habitat initiatives nationwide.

DSCF, the philanthropic arm of the Dallas Safari Club, funds wildlife conservation, education and humanitarian projects around the world.

SCIF advances wildlife conservation, outdoor education and humanitarian services through science-based programs and partnerships.

IOTR works to protect at-risk wildlife and habitat and to defend the rights of hunters and anglers, carrying forward Theodore Roosevelt's conservation legacy.

The Origins Foundation works to advance science-based wildlife management and communicate the conservation impact of regulated hunting through education and storytelling.

"I am grateful to lead a team that cares about conservation and improving the lives of others," said Joel Swan, founder of Champion Ranch. "These organizations are doing meaningful work, and we're proud to support them and all they do for their communities."

Each partnership reflects a value central to Champion Ranch's identity: land intentionally managed supports wildlife, and thriving wildlife sustains a legacy worth passing down. That philosophy shapes not only how Champion Ranch manages its own acreage but also where it chooses to invest beyond the ranch.

Champion Ranch continues to welcome new conservation and community partnerships.

About Champion Ranch

Located in Rochelle, Texas, Champion Ranch is a premier hunting ranch and resort. Elevated Western luxury meets land stewardship and legacy. Guests can hunt, fish, explore, relax, learn or simply disconnect. From The Trophy Room, The Residence and The Casitas to curated dining, sporting clays, exotic hunts, and group and corporate experiences, Champion Ranch offers a multidimensional retreat rooted in conservation and choice.

SOURCE Champion Ranch