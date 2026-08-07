CHAMPIONS GROUP EXPANDS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF POWELL ELECTRIC

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPIONS GROUP HOLDINGS, a premier provider of essential home services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Powell Electric, a leading residential electrical service provider based in Southern California. This marks another major step in Champions Group's strategy to expand service in high-demand markets across the United States.

Founded in 1971, and with over 50 years of operating history, Powell Electric has built a strong brand around customer trust, technical expertise, and a highly differentiated service model.

This investment represents a meaningful step in Champions Group's strategy to broaden its service capabilities across Southern California. It reflects the Company's commitment to delivering a full suite of essential home services with the same focus on quality and trust in every market it serves. Frank DiMarco, CEO of Champions Group, said, "Powell Electric is a name Southern California homeowners have trusted for decades, and that kind of reputation isn't built overnight—it's built one job, one customer, and one referral at a time. Their commitment to technical excellence and customer care is exactly the standard we hold ourselves to at Champions Group. We're excited to welcome their team into our family and to invest in the people and processes that have made them a leader in electrical services."

Jason Powell, President and General Manager of Powell Electric, echoed that sentiment. "What made Champions Group the right partner for us was simple: they operate the same way we do—putting people first and doing the job right. We're proud to bring Powell Electric into the Champions Group family, and excited about the opportunities this creates for our team and our customers."

Following the acquisition, Powell Electric will retain its brand identity, operating under the same trusted name, with the added support and resources of Champions Group.

About Champions Group

Based in Orange County, California, Champions Group is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical services. Our mission is to build lasting relationships with our customers and employees by delivering exceptional customer service and creating a workplace where people can grow and succeed. Built on a foundation of trust, safety, and integrity, Champions Group is committed to developing outstanding teams and providing timely, high-quality service across its family of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies. For more information, visit ChampionsGH.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Rosenberg

E: [email protected]

P: 310.702.1539

SOURCE Champions Group Holdings