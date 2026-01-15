CHAMPIONS GROUP EXPANDS TEXAS FOOTPRINT WITH ACQUISITION OF LEX COOLING, HEATING, PLUMBING & ELECTRICAL

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CHAMPIONS GROUP HOLDINGS, a premier provider of essential home services, is proud to announce the acquisition of Lex Cooling, Heating, Plumbing & Electrical, a leading residential service provider based in North Texas. This marks another major step in Champions Group's strategy to expand service in high-demand markets across the United States.

Founded in 2004, Lex operates as a premier provider of a full spectrum of residential services of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services in the rapidly growing North Texas market. Known for customer-first service approach, Lex has earned a reputation for reliability and excellence.

This investment represents a significant step in Champions Group's Texas growth strategy. It underscores the company's commitment to delivering top-tier service and expanding its service area across the nation. Frank DiMarco, CEO of Champions Group, said, "We're thrilled to welcome the Lex team into the Champions Group family. Lex has built an incredible reputation over the years—not just for its operational focus, but also for the way it cares for its customers and team members. Being a trusted technical expert and service provider with a people-first mindset is exactly what drives us at Champions, as well. This partnership is a meaningful step toward our shared goal of delivering outstanding service and innovative solutions to communities across the country."

Cory and Anthony Contreras, founders of Lex, expressed their enthusiasm. "We couldn't be more excited to join Champions Group. Champions Group is a well-respected name in our industry and creates new opportunities to take our business to the next level. Joining the Champions Group family is the best move for our teams, customers, and growth."

Following the acquisition, Lex will retain its brand identity, operating under the same trusted name, with the added support and resources of Champions Group.

About Champions Group

Based in Orange County, CA, Champions Group is a leading provider of essential home services specializing in heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical services. With the mission to maintain long-term relationships with its customers, Champions Group is dedicated to delivering timely, high-quality services across a comprehensive suite of HVAC, electrical and plumbing products. Champions Group goes to market with several trade names including Adeedo!, ASI, Bell Brothers, Bees Plumbing, Fetch-A-Tech, HELP, Hobaica Services, Howard Air & Plumbing, Jet Plumbing, JW Heating and Air, M and M Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical, McAfee Air, Heating & Plumbing, Moore Home Services, ProSkill Services, Scottsdale Air, Seatown Services, Service Champions, Service Wizard, Sierra Air, Swan Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and Timo's Air Conditioning & Plumbing. For more information, please visit https://ChampionsGH.com.

