CHANCE THE RAPPER RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange today announced that acclaimed hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper has earned a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The recognition honors the Chicago-native's years of innovative, gospel-influenced rap music and his position as one of the most-streamed artists in SoundExchange's more than 20-year history of administering digital performance royalties.

Chance the Rapper receives the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award (Photo credit: John Cotter/Respective Collective)

"Chance the Rapper is a trailblazing independent artist with a soulful sound that permeates everything he creates," said SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe. "His uplifting, genre-spanning style has won him many fans across the world, and his combination of a melodic voice and personal, relatable lyrics made him a beloved figure in the hip hop world. We're proud to honor his contributions to music and celebrate his acclaimed career."

"I'm deeply thankful to SoundExchange for this award," Chance the Rapper said. "I'm honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside so many legendary artists. Nothing like this happens in a vacuum — I'm grateful to all of those who have supported me over the years. Thank you to SoundExchange for this recognition and their ongoing work to make sure artists get paid what they deserve."

Chance the Rapper is among the upcoming guests on SoundExchange's RoyalTeas interview series, where he will sit down to discuss the business of music with second season host Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men. Watch Chance's full episode when it drops, as well as interviews with Khalid, Tori Kelly, Noah Cyrus, Trevor Jackson, Pentatonix's Scott Hoying, and more via the SoundExchange YouTube channel.

Chance is a worldwide SoundExchange member and, alongside nearly 600,000 other creators, he entrusts SoundExchange to collect neighboring rights royalties on his behalf through 100 agreements with international counterpart organizations, covering 93% of the global neighboring rights market.

Most recently, Chance released Star Line to positive reviews and embarked on the "And We Back Tour" in support of the album. He has tour dates scheduled across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

About Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper is a three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer. He emerged on the Chicago rap scene as a high schooler and gained nationwide recognition through the release of mixtapes like Acid Rain and Coloring Book and collaborations with artists like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and Lil Wayne. His charismatic, uplifting style, tinted with gospel, jazz, and rap influences, led to honors including Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Chance's versatile style and ability to seamlessly bring together other artists has continued through the release of 2019's The Big Day and 2025's Star Line.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 800,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange