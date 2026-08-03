SOUNDEXCHANGE'S ROYALTEAS SERIES RETURNS WITH HOST SHAWN STOCKMAN OF BOYZ II MEN

Season two's star-studded guest lineup includes Khalid, Leslie Grace, Chance the Rapper, Margaret Cho, Tori Kelly, and more

WASHINGTON, August 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the largest neighboring rights organization in the world, is celebrating the return of RoyalTeas. The second season of the YouTube series welcomes new host Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, a former RoyalTeas guest, leading conversations that explore the business of music and what it takes to build a lasting career in entertainment.

Shawn Stockman, season two host of the SoundExchange video interview series RoyalTeas. (Photo credit: John Cotter/Respective Collective)

The second season of the Webby Award recognized series premiered earlier this summer with Stockman in conversation with six-time Grammy-nominated artist Khalid, followed by episodes featuring Tori Kelly and Leslie Grace. The balance of this season boasts in depth conversations with Chance the Rapper, AJ McLean, Margaret Cho, David Archuleta, and Jane Handcock.

Launched in 2025, RoyalTeas brings generational artists together to unpack the business behind their art, the realities of royalties, and how they navigate their careers. The first season was hosted by Annabelle Klein and featured dynamic guests including Leslie Odom, Jr., Mýa, Noah Cyrus, Shawn Stockman, Ravyn Lenae, Scott Hoying (Pentatonix), Trevor Jackson, and Inji. The series generated more than 10 million views across all platforms, with 1.8 million views on YouTube.

"SoundExchange, through RoyalTeas, has created a unique space for artists to have critical conversations around the business side of music that are rarely discussed," said Stockman. "I was first introduced to this series as a guest and am honored to take a turn as host for the second season. Through these conversations, we work to shed light on how some of today's biggest stars have navigated their careers so newer artists can better understand the complexities of our business."

RoyalTeas is produced by SoundExchange as part of its broader mission to make it easier for creators to get paid. To date, SoundExchange has distributed more than $13 billion in cumulative digital royalty distributions to more than 850,000 artists and rights owners since its founding in 2003. With international royalty service coverage of 93% of the available global neighboring rights market, SoundExchange also collects worldwide royalties for nearly 600,000 creators.

New RoyalTeas episodes will be released on a rolling basis throughout the season. Full episodes are available on the SoundExchange YouTube channel and the RoyalTeas season one and season two playlists. Clips and highlights are shared across SoundExchange social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and Threads, as well as dedicated RoyalTeas Instagram and TikTok accounts.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the largest global neighboring rights organization in the world, redefining how creators in the music industry get paid. By turning data into fast, accurate revenue for artists and rights owners, we have collected and distributed more than $13 billion in digital performance royalties to date on behalf of more than 850,000 music creators. As the sole organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange seamlessly collects and distributes digital performance royalties from platforms like Pandora, SiriusXM, iHeartRadio, and thousands more, as well as all available international performance royalties through a strong global partnership network. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

SOURCE SoundExchange