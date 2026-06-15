Chaoyang chat: Meet the world in Beijing Chaoyang

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China.org.cn

Jun 15, 2026, 05:31 ET

BEIJING, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from China.org.cn

Video Link: https://youtu.be/-yRSuKpU2O4

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Four conversations from multiple perspectives come together to offer a shared answer about Chaoyang. Here, internationalization, green development and a strong business environment are not abstract labels, but part of people's everyday lives, career choices and cultural encounters. From riverside parks to office towers, from community life to innovation cooperation, guests from different countries share how they see Chaoyang — and how the district connects with the world through openness, convenience and vitality.

Chaoyang chat: Meet the world in Beijing Chaoyang

http://www.china.org.cn/2026-06/12/content_118545064.shtml

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