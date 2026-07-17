BEIJING, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the AI:

The 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) opened Friday under the theme "AI Partnership for a Brighter Future." The event showcases cutting-edge AI technological breakthroughs and the latest progress in industrial applications and global AI governance, serving as a core window to witness China's digital and intelligent industry development and advance collaborative global AI innovation.

Welcome to WAIC 2026 | Embrace an AI-Empowered Better Life Speed Speed

AI has emerged as a strategic technology spearheading the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation. Based on the digital and intelligent industry development roadmap unveiled by the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan, China aims to deepen the all-round empowerment of the "AI Plus" initiative across six key spheres: core technology research, industrial upgrading, new-type consumption, people's wellbeing, social governance and international cooperation. Digital productive forces are being unleashed at an accelerated pace, delivering robust impetus for China's high-quality development.

In frontier science and technology, China has forged ahead with breakthroughs in core technologies powered by scientific large language models. The "Beinao-1" brain-computer interface has entered large-scale clinical trials and is expected to hit the market in 2027, bringing brain-computer intelligence into real-world healthcare services.

Across sectors, industries are embarking on new journeys of digital and intelligent transformation. Smart agriculture enables intelligent seed breeding, field patrol and automated grain storage; the new energy sector leverages AI for precise forecasting and smart dispatching; the financial industry widely adopts AI digital employees and intelligent risk control systems.

In the consumption of smart products and services, China's humanoid robot industry has entered a new phase of standardized and regulated growth. Domestic smart terminals and companion intelligent products keep iterating, continuously expanding diverse smart living scenarios for the public.

The benefits of technology are inclusive, with AI reshaping public services. Smart education has rolled out new AI-assisted learning models; intelligent rehabilitation devices have entered communities; digital cultural, tourism and cultural services have been widely deployed. The dividends of intelligent technology are shared by the public.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence has been fully integrated into social governance, enabling intelligent upgrades for safety supervision, disaster prevention and mitigation, public security management and cybersecurity protection, and building a more precise, efficient and smart modern governance system.

The advancement of AI also calls for more multilateral exchange platforms featuring openness and shared progress. China has hosted the WAIC for eight consecutive years. Leveraging the conference's global influence, the country actively shares China's solutions for AI development.

In 2023, China took the lead in releasing the Global AI Governance Initiative, which sets the governance tenets of AI for good, safety and controllability, and inclusiveness and fairness, offering systematic, pragmatic and actionable guidance for global AI governance. On July 16, the signing ceremony for the agreement to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization was held in Shanghai. Committed to extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit and adhering to a people-centered approach, the organization aims to promote international cooperation and global governance on AI, ensuring that AI is beneficial, safe and fair, thereby promoting its healthy and orderly development to benefit all humanity.

From technological breakthroughs and industrial empowerment to inclusive public services and global shared progress, the "AI Plus" initiative is unlocking digital momentum across all dimensions, lifting the high-quality development of Digital China to new heights.

Welcome to WAIC 2026 | Embrace an AI-Empowered Better Life

http://v.china.com.cn/2026-07/17/content_118603885.html

SOURCE China.org.cn