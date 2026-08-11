Chapter Renovation Leverages RenoTech™ to Cut Renovation Timelines to 38 Weeks vs. 77-Week Industry Average

The technology-driven design-build model uses AI-enabled scheduling, real-time visibility, and parallel project management to create faster, more predictable renovation experiences

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapter Renovation, a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience, today announced how its proprietary RenoTech™ AI-enabled renovation technology is transforming the way home renovations are planned and managed, supporting the company's 38-week average completion time compared to an approximate 77-week industry average.

Chapter Renovation assigns specialized in-house teams to different areas of luxury home renovations, using RenoTech™ to keep those teams connected and workstreams moving in parallel rather than relying on a single project manager to coordinate multiple stages. While a project coordinator manages documentation, permitting and board approvals, for example, clients can simultaneously work with the design team while project managers oversee construction and procurement. By coordinating design, approvals, procurement, and construction simultaneously, RenoTech™ reduces downtime, accelerates decision-making, and improves accountability throughout the renovation journey.

"The team at Chapter Renovation has reengineered the home renovation process around speed, coordination, and visibility," said Eran Polack, CEO and Founder of Chapter Renovation. "RenoTech™ allows our specialized teams to work in parallel, gives us greater visibility into every stage of a project, and enables us to identify potential issues before they create delays. That combination of technology and strategy is what allows us to consistently deliver renovations in an average of 38 weeks."

Chapter Renovation's analysis of completed full-scope luxury renovation projects shows an average completion time of 38 weeks, significantly shorter than the 77-week average identified through its analysis of publicly available industry research and market data examining renovation timelines across property types. The broader research highlights the complexity of home renovations with timelines varying significantly based on project scope, permitting, property type, and other factors, while planning alone can account for a substantial portion of the overall timeline.

"The biggest inefficiency in renovation is often the way information and responsibilities move from one person or phase to another," said Eli Moyal, Founder and COO of Chapter Renovation. "We've designed our process around using RenoTech™ to give our teams the information they need to work with greater efficiency, while giving homeowners a clear view of what is happening and what comes next."

The RenoTech™ platform functions as a digital command center supporting scheduling, budgeting, documentation, procurement, design coordination and communication. Its technology includes AI-assisted scheduling optimization, predictive delay detection and intelligent material planning designed to identify potential bottlenecks before they affect the project timeline. Homeowners also receive visibility into project progress, financial information, documentation, approvals and communication with their project team.

For more information about Chapter Renovation and its innovative approach to home renovation, please visit hellochapter.com.

About Chapter Renovation

Chapter Renovation is a full-service design-build firm focused on transforming homes while prioritizing the client experience. Its mission is to create dream homes that reflect each homeowner's unique style through high-quality, innovative renovation solutions. Often quoted in Mansion Global, House Digest, Homes and Gardens, HousingWire, and MarketWatch, Chapter Renovation specializes in complete renovations, home additions, kitchens, and bathroom remodels. Committed to exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, Chapter Renovation integrates cutting-edge technology to enhance the renovation journey through its proprietary RenoTech™ platform. It leverages AI and advanced digital solutions to streamline communication and elevate the client experience—ensuring a seamless, modern, and mindful process. To learn more, please visit hellochapter.com.

SOURCE Hello Chapter LLC