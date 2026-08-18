Chargie Announces Leadership Updates to Drive Next Phase of Growth and Innovation

Leading EV charging provider names Cole Reinwand Chief Executive Officer; founder Zach Jennings transitions to Chief Innovation Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargie, a leading provider of intelligent, reliable, and scalable electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced two leadership changes designed to position the company for its next phase of growth. Cole Reinwand, previously Chargie's Chief Revenue Officer, has been named Chief Executive Officer. Chargie founder Zach Jennings will transition to the role of Chief Innovation Officer.

The leadership changes bring greater focus to two priorities that are increasingly important as EV adoption accelerates: delivering reliable charging infrastructure at scale and advancing the role EV charging plays in intelligent energy management.

Reinwand brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses. Before joining Chargie, he spent 15 years at Comcast, where his leadership roles included Chief Operating Officer of Deep Blue Communications, Vice President of Product Strategy and Innovation, and Vice President of Xfinity WiFi. Earlier in his career, Reinwand helped pioneer large-scale municipal Wi-Fi networks at EarthLink.

Since joining Chargie as Chief Revenue Officer, Reinwand has been responsible for accelerating the company's growth into key verticals and developing long-term strategic partnerships.

"Chargie has an exceptional team and an enormous opportunity ahead of us. As EV adoption grows, charging stations must be infrastructure that drivers can count on every day," said Reinwand. "Delivering that kind of reliability starts with our people. Their expertise, creativity, and relentless commitment are what make the difference. I'm honored to lead this team and excited about what we can accomplish together."

Throughout his career, Reinwand has built and expanded networks to meet demanding standards for performance and reliability while bringing out the best in high-performing teams. As CEO, he will oversee Chargie's overall strategy, operations, and growth.

Jennings founded Chargie with the belief that EV charging should be treated as critical infrastructure, designed to scale and built to last. Before founding Chargie, Jennings served as Senior Vice President of Operations at PCS Energy, where he helped develop the company's commercial solar business. As Chief Innovation Officer, Jennings will draw on his renewable energy experience to advance Chargie's vision for intelligent energy management, deeper utility integration, and the potential for EV charging infrastructure to serve as a flexible grid resource.

"We founded Chargie to solve one of the fundamental challenges of electrification: making EV charging reliable, accessible, and scalable," said Jennings. "As EV adoption grows, so does the opportunity to reimagine how properties manage and use energy. I'm excited to build on what we've created and push the boundaries of what EV charging infrastructure can become."

The transition reflects Chargie's evolution as EV adoption accelerates and the intersection of transportation, buildings, utilities, and the electric grid becomes increasingly important.

About Chargie

Chargie is a leading provider of intelligent, reliable, and scalable electric vehicle charging solutions for commercial properties, multifamily communities, and the growing number of EV drivers. Chargie designs, installs, manages, and operates EV charging infrastructure across the country, combining hardware, software, and energy management capabilities to deliver more than 99% charger availability, a seamless charging experience, and solutions that enable properties to better manage growing energy demands.

Chargie serves a wide range of environments, including residential properties, office buildings, schools, government agencies, fleet depots, healthcare facilities, retail locations, transportation hubs, and more. Learn more at chargie.com.

SOURCE Chargie