Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) (along with its subsidiaries, "Charter") today announced that Jessica Fischer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Ms. Fischer's remarks are scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed on Charter's investor relations website, ir.charter.com. Following the live broadcast, the webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company with services available to nearly 59 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.