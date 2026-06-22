ChartSpan Acquires Validic to Create the Industry's Leading Platform for Data-Driven, Cost-Effective Clinical Care

ChartSpan unites best-in-class care management with the industry's largest digital health platform for wearable and clinical device data, enabling continuous patient visibility and improving health outcomes. This positions ChartSpan as the leader in clinical services and infrastructure for data-driven care.

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSpan, a leading provider of care management services, today announced the completed acquisition of Validic, the leading personal health data platform. Together, ChartSpan and Validic will redefine remote care management by uniting specialized clinical services, expert care teams, and the technology infrastructure that transforms patient-generated health data into proactive clinical action. The combined company, ChartSpan, will provide clinical services, devices and infrastructure for healthcare clients.

With Validic's team and technology now part of ChartSpan, the unified company is uniquely positioned as the intelligence, conduit, and action layer powering effective remote health programs, including Chronic Care Management, Advanced Primary Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, and custom programs.

"Healthcare has historically made decisions based on snapshots of patient health," said Christine Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of ChartSpan. "By combining Validic's personal health data infrastructure with ChartSpan's clinical services, we're helping healthcare organizations move from periodic observation to continuous understanding: identifying risk earlier, intervening sooner, and improving outcomes while lowering costs at scale. This partnership lays the foundation to turn health data into high-precision clinical action at every step of a patient's journey, giving our customers the tools to stay ahead of both acute episodes and chronic disease progression for every patient they serve."

"For over a decade, Validic has worked to make personal health data accessible and actionable within healthcare," said Drew Schiller, Chief Executive Officer of Validic. "We've long believed that some of the most important indicators of health exist beyond the walls of the clinic. By joining ChartSpan, we're combining continuous patient insight with proven clinical services, creating new opportunities for healthcare organizations to identify risk earlier, personalize interventions, and improve outcomes for the populations they serve."

A New Standard: Care Management Powered by Remote Patient Monitoring

Between provider visits, critical patient health data goes undetected. ChartSpan's new combined care management and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) offering changes that by closing the data gap between monthly patient encounters. By unifying existing Chronic Care Management (CCM) and Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) workflows with the device and data ecosystem of RPM, ChartSpan transforms monthly patient outreach into a continuously informed clinical experience, where care managers can review biomedical device data and act on it proactively.

For healthcare organizations, the combined offering increases revenue while reducing the total cost of care and preventing costly hospitalizations and ER visits. Patients gain a seamless clinical experience through the same trusted clinical team they already know, with no disruption to customers' internal workflows.

Expanding Reach: A Broader Product Portfolio for a Wider Audience

Beyond combined care management and RPM, the acquisition expands ChartSpan's audience beyond its traditional care management customers. ChartSpan will now offer Validic's established product lines, including a health data API infrastructure, RPM software, and device logistics and support, to a broader market of health systems, digital health innovators, payers, and life sciences companies, building the next generation of remote care.

This wider portfolio gives ChartSpan the ability to meet customers wherever they are, whether they need a complete clinical services partner, a flexible data infrastructure to power their own programs, or the device and logistics backbone to bring connected care to patients at home.

The combined company brings together ChartSpan's deep expertise in care management services with Validic's global IoT and digital health data platform. As the two organizations come together, ChartSpan anticipates new opportunities to leverage patient-generated health data in more proactive, personalized care, helping healthcare organizations act on patient needs earlier and more precisely than ever before.

Advisors

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as financial advisor to Validic in connection with the transaction. BIP Capital led the financing for ChartSpan, with Managing Partner and CEO Mark Buffington and Principal RT Wyatt leading the firm's efforts.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is a leading care management company dedicated to scaling the impact of preventive care. Through specialized clinical services, expert care teams, and supportive technology infrastructure, ChartSpan helps organizations improve patient outcomes, increase revenue, and reduce the burden of chronic disease. For more information, visit www.chartspan.com.

About Validic

Validic is a healthcare technology company that simplifies connected health device and data integration for health systems and payers. Through scalable infrastructure and deep integrations with leading healthcare platforms, Validic enables clinically actionable remote patient monitoring and connected device programs that improve outcomes and operational efficiency.

SOURCE ChartSpan