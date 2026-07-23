Save Remote Monitoring Coalition Launches to Oppose Flawed CMS Proposals in the 2027 Physician Fee Schedule

Providers and remote monitoring companies unite to defend a proven Medicare benefit and to demand real enforcement against bad actors in place of structural cuts that would reduce access for patients.

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ChartSpan announces the launch of Save Remote Monitoring, a coalition of healthcare providers and remote monitoring companies formed in response to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Calendar Year 2027 Physician Fee Schedule proposed rule (CMS-1848-P). The coalition organizes under the banner #SaveRemoteMonitoring.

Remote patient monitoring gives clinicians a daily line of sight into the health of Medicare patients living with chronic conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, and diabetes. It is one of the most meaningful advances in preventive care in a decade. The 2027 proposed rule, released in July 2026 with a public comment deadline of September 14, 2026, contains four provisions that would undermine that progress and reduce access for the very patients the benefit was designed to protect. Save Remote Monitoring opposes all four.

The coalition's position is direct: hold bad actors accountable through real enforcement, and reject structural changes that punish compliant providers and their patients. CMS did not propose stronger enforcement. It proposed cuts and restrictions that fall hardest on the responsible majority.

The staffing restriction that hurts small, rural providers

The most damaging provision would allow payment for remote monitoring services only when they are performed by clinical staff employed directly by the billing practice, and would prohibit payment when that work is performed by contracted personnel. This strikes at a delivery model that CMS itself authorized. In the CY 2021 Physician Fee Schedule, CMS expressly confirmed that auxiliary personnel furnishing remote monitoring may be employees of a third party under contract with the billing practitioner, working under that practitioner's general supervision.

Reversing that position now, without evidence that the staffing structure itself causes improper billing, would not stop bad actors. It would strand the rural, small, and understaffed practices that rely on partners to deliver monitoring they could never staff on their own. The result would be fewer monitored patients, not fewer fraudulent claims.

Three more provisions that miss their target

A mandatory face to face initiating visit

CMS would require a separately reportable initiating visit before monitoring can begin. This does not stop fraud. It builds a barrier in front of the patients who need monitoring most: the homebound, the rural, the mobility limited, and the frail. Those are precisely the people for whom an in person visit is hardest, and precisely the people remote monitoring exists to reach. A physician's order and documented patient consent already establish medical necessity. A forced face to face visit delays care, and for many patients it denies it. Save Remote Monitoring opposes this requirement.

A crosswalk revaluation that cuts reimbursement

CMS proposes to revalue the device supply codes downward, on the theory that the devices now cost less. The crosswalk behind that cut does not reflect the real cost of delivering monitoring: FDA cleared connected devices, cellular connectivity, secure logistics, and a clinical team reviewing patient data every day. Cutting payment below the cost of the service does not make programs more efficient. It closes them. Save Remote Monitoring opposes the revaluation. We encourage you to read more about this provision.

Bundling the remote monitoring codes

CMS is weighing collapsing the distinct remote monitoring codes into a small set of new bundled G-codes. Setup, device supply, and treatment management are different services, performed at different times, requiring different work. Bundling them obscures that work, destabilizes the economics of every compliant program, and forces practices to rebuild billing they spent years getting right. It addresses no documented problem. Save Remote Monitoring opposes bundling.

A deeper look at the OIG data

CMS has tied these proposals to oversight work from the HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG). That work deserves a careful reading, and a careful reading does not support the structural changes now on the table.

The OIG's September 2024 report found that about 43 percent of Medicare remote monitoring enrollees did not receive all three components of the service within the study window. That figure measures whether education and setup, device supply, and treatment management all appeared together in the claims data during a fixed period. Patients enroll mid period, discontinue when their condition stabilizes, or clinically need only some components. OIG framed the number as raising questions worth studying. It did not conclude that 43 percent of care was improper.

The same report noted that Medicare could not identify the ordering provider for a large share of enrollees. That reflects a gap in the data fields Medicare collects on claims, a reporting system limitation, not proof that no provider ordered the service. And the report's central alarm, that enrollment grew more than tenfold between 2019 and 2022, describes exactly what successful adoption of a valuable benefit looks like across an aging population living with chronic disease.

Enforcement, not demolition

Save Remote Monitoring supports aggressive enforcement against genuine fraud. If there is actual data that establishes the existence of enrollment mills, audit them. Claw back payment for devices that never transmit meaningful data. Prosecute those who bill for patients they never treated. Those actions target the problem OIG identified.

The four provisions in this rule do not. They target a compliant care model, an at-risk patient population, and a payment structure that reflects the real cost of care. The coalition is asking CMS to withdraw all four and to replace them with the enforcement the data actually calls for.

How to join and how to act

Providers and remote monitoring companies can join the coalition and access model comment language, data, and coalition updates at the Save Remote Monitoring at SaveRemotePatientMonitoring.com. Comments on the proposed rule can be submitted through Regulations.gov under file code CMS-1848-P through September 14, 2026. Every comment strengthens the record.

Formal participation and submission of public comments

To ensure your voice is documented before the September 14, 2026, deadline at 5:00 p.m. ET, clinicians and stakeholders are encouraged to utilize electronic filing for immediate confirmation:

Navigate to the formal regulatory docket at Regulations.gov referencing file code CMS-1848-P for the CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule.



Locate and select the "Comment" option prominently displayed on the docket landing page.



Input your testimony directly or upload a comprehensive Word or PDF document. For evidence-based, data-rich submissions, a formal attachment is preferred. Ensure the header of your submission clearly cites CMS-1848-P and specifies the provisions you oppose.



Finalize the required fields, indicating your status as an individual or organizational representative, and retain the provided tracking number for your records.

While written correspondence is accepted via mail at the addresses specified in the Federal Register, the coalition recommends electronic submission to guarantee a verifiable record of your advocacy.

Effective advocacy depends on specificity; CMS prioritizes submissions that provide tangible operating costs and sourced labor figures over subjective feedback. We urge practices to attach relevant invoices and economic data to substantiate their position.

About ChartSpan

ChartSpan is one of the largest managed service providers of Remote Patient Monitoring, care management, and preventive care programs in the United States. 1 in every 10 Medicare patients enrolled in a Chronic Care Management program is cared for by ChartSpan. Through its national clinical team, available 24/7/365 with a 30-second average response time, ChartSpan helps provider organizations improve outcomes, drive care gap closure, and build durable care management revenue.

SOURCE ChartSpan