Chase Properties Announces The Acquisition Of Shops on the Circle In Dothan, AL

Shops on the Circle benefits from being positioned in the heart of the Dothan retail corridor and draws shoppers from a wide trade area that spans over 30 miles.

Shops on the Circle is Chase Properties' first large-scale open-air shopping center acquisition in Alabama, as the company continues to expand by acquiring high quality shopping centers in secondary and tertiary markets. According to Andy Kline, Chase Properties' Co-CEO, "Shops on the Circle is an outstanding addition to our portfolio. We are excited to own in Dothan, with its strong economy, growing employment base and large trade area. Shops on the Circle is a terrific example of our strategy of buying high quality shopping centers located in stable, regional markets such as Dothan. The acquisition proved that getting deals done in this environment is possible and that we are always ready to transact on the right opportunity."

Chase Properties is a full-service owner and operator of shopping centers located in 17 States throughout the Midwest, Southern and Eastern U.S. The company was founded in 1973. Currently, Chase Properties owns and manages 34 shopping centers comprised of over 7 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.chaseprop.com.

