ChatGPT Can Now Help Buyers Find Boats on Boat Trader

Boats Group Expands Its Consumer Discovery Strategy by Bringing America's Largest Recreational Boat Marketplace to ChatGPT

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat buying journeys don't all begin in the same place. Some shoppers start with a search engine. Others browse social media, watch videos, ask friends for advice – or increasingly, turn to AI.

That's why Boat Trader, America's largest online marketplace for boats, is now available inside ChatGPT as part of Boats Group's industry-first marketplace integration. The launch gives millions of recreational boat buyers another seamless way to explore boats, compare options, and connect with dealers through natural conversation.

As consumer shopping habits continue to evolve, Boats Group is committed to making its marketplaces accessible wherever buyers begin their search. Rather than expecting shoppers to navigate multiple websites or know exactly what they're looking for, Boat Trader now meets them in ChatGPT—helping answer questions, narrow options, and connect them with relevant listings.

Whether someone is asking, "What's the best boat for family weekends?" "Should I buy new or used?" or "What's a good fishing boat under $40,000?" ChatGPT can now provide personalized guidance and direct buyers to Boat Trader listings that match their needs.

With Boat Trader in ChatGPT, buyers can:

Ask questions in natural language and receive personalized guidance based on their lifestyle, budget, and boating goals.

Compare boat types, ownership considerations, and features before narrowing their search.

Discover relevant Boat Trader listings and connect directly with dealers and sellers.

For dealers, the integration creates another powerful way to reach today's increasingly digital shopper:

Reach buyers earlier in their research journey.

Connect with consumers who begin their search through conversational AI.

Receive more informed shoppers with greater confidence in their purchase decisions.

Create a seamless path from discovery to dealer inquiry.

"Our job isn't to tell consumers where they should start their boat-buying journey – it's to make sure they can find the right boat wherever that journey begins," said Mike Grabowski, Chief Product Officer at Boats Group. "Whether someone starts with a search engine, social media, Boat Trader, or now ChatGPT, we're committed to making boat discovery easier, more intuitive, and more personalized while connecting buyers with the dealers and sellers who can help them get on the water."

Boat Trader's launch in ChatGPT builds on Boats Group's broader strategy to expand how consumers discover its marketplaces. As more buyers turn to conversational AI to research major purchases, the company continues to invest in new ways to connect shoppers with trusted dealers and quality listings across every stage of the buying journey.

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is America's largest online marketplace for buying and selling boats, connecting millions of buyers with dealers and private sellers nationwide. Featuring one of the industry's largest selections of new and used boats—including fishing boats, pontoons, center consoles, wake boats, cruisers, and personal watercraft—Boat Trader helps consumers research, compare, and purchase the right boat with trusted listings, expert resources, and innovative shopping tools.

Media Contact

Courtney Chalmers

Chief Brand & Communications Officer, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boat Trader