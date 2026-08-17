CheapOair Celebrates National Cheap Flight Day with a New Report Busting Travel's Biggest Booking Myths

New survey and proprietary data show real savings come from booking trends, not travel myths

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of National Cheap Flight Day (Aug. 23), CheapOair, a leading online travel agency, released its inaugural survey combining responses from 1,000 U.S. travelers with proprietary data to separate flight myths from savings realities.

Based on CheapOair's historical data, National Cheap Flight Day has served as a symbolic kickoff to a broader low-fare booking period rather than a one-day event. In prior years, airfare trends have shown some of the most competitive pricing between late August and early September, with average domestic fares running approximately 12% lower and average international fares approximately 17% lower than earlier August levels.

"National Cheap Flight Day has never been one magical day when airfares suddenly drop," said Yuvraj Datta, Chief Supply & Revenue Officer at Fareportal, the travel technology company behind CheapOair. "As summer demand softens, travelers who compare their options are best positioned to find real savings."

CheapOair's report found many travelers still rely on outdated assumptions, including:

74.4% believe there's a "best time of day" to book flights. (There isn't.)

50.4% believe clearing browser cookies can lower fares. (It doesn't.)

48.2% believe repeatedly searching for flights can raise fares. (It won't.)

Other widely held booking theories don't always hold up:

72.2% believe round-trip tickets are always cheaper than two one-ways. (Sometimes, but not always.)

68.1% believe budget airlines always offer the lowest fare. (Added fees can erase the advantage.)

66.3% believe layover flights are always cheaper than nonstop. (Not always.)

One of the biggest disconnects: while 54.7% of respondents believe the lowest fares appear months before departure, CheapOair's booking data shows the most consistent savings come from booking 30-60 days out.

"Airfare pricing is more fluid than ever, and many of the 'rules' travelers rely on aren't as accurate as they once were," said Datta. "We're helping customers find the best deals, whether booking months ahead or last-minute."

Travelers remain divided on where to find the lowest airfare: 30.6% favor airlines, 29.4% online travel agencies, and 27.5% comparison sites. CheapOair helps travelers compare fares across hundreds of airlines and flexible dates, backed by 24/7 live human support.

To mark National Cheap Flight Day, CheapOair is offering $55 off booking fees with code FLIGHT55 on eligible bookings from August 17-27, 2026.

For more details, visit Cheapoair.com.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and last-minute deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair has live agents available worldwide to help travelers find great deals on flights on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

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SOURCE CheapOair