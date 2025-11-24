CheapOair Unwraps a Holiday Lineup of Airfare Coupons, Giving Travelers More Reasons to Take Off This Season

From Black Friday to Travel Tuesday and beyond, travelers can save on flights this season

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are in the air and so is the urge to get away. Whether it's traveling to see family, chasing winter sunshine, or planning a dream trip for the New Year, travelers are already searching for ways to fly without stretching their budgets. This season, CheapOair is stepping in with a sleigh-full of savings designed to make holiday travel smoother, smarter, and more affordable.

Kicking off Thanksgiving weekend, CheapOair is rolling out an extended celebration of travel deals that span across four of the biggest shopping moments of the year. Rather than limiting travelers to a single day of discounts, the brand is offering a series of promotions, each one opening the door to more destinations and additional opportunities to fly for less. Enjoy these savings on airfare, hotels, car rentals, and package deals for your dream vacation.

CheapOair.com's Savings Lineup includes:

Black Friday (Nov. 24–30): up to $40*

up to $40* Cyber Monday (Dec. 1): up to $50*

up to $50* Travel Tuesday (Dec. 2): up to $60*

up to $60* Travel Tuesday Extended (Dec. 3–7): up to $50*

*Savings on CheapOair service fees. Savings available on eligible flights, hotels, car rentals, and packages. See website for details.

Think of it as a holiday gift for planners and spontaneous travelers alike. Whether you're looking to snag a December deal or book a far-off 2026 adventure, these offers let travelers secure airfare before peak-season spikes set in.

"With the holiday season coming up, travelers who book now can take advantage of great options for dates and destinations," said Thomas Spagnola, Sr. Vice President, Partner Relationships at CheapOair. "It's a simple way to save on flights while planning ahead for a smooth, stress-free season."

CheapOair encourages travelers to embrace a few insider tips: stay flexible with departure dates, use airline apps for real-time updates, and consider midweek flights to stretch savings even further. Together, these insights can turn a typically stressful travel season into something that feels effortless.

For more details and to book flights, visit Cheapoair.com.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or by live chat. Part of Fareportal's family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help travelers find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

